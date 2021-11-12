To the Editor:

My eyes have seen things I pray your eyes shall never see.

My feet have walked down roads of sorrow to make your paths free.

My mind can’t stamp out the memories embedded there;

They are frozen in time and no one seems to care.

You see, I didn’t know for what or why, I couldn’t understand.

They said, “You fight for freedom son, now go and be a man.”

We put in our time, scared, shaken, away from our beloved shore;

Friends dying in our arms, many sick, many poor.

Without thanks or welcome, our feet touched our homeland.

There was no waving crowd, no happy marching band.

The trials, routines of life we’re desperate now to face;

Shuffled and denied, we tried to find our place.

Many years have come and gone, we’re forgotten heaps of dung.

Sleepless, some lying in the streets begging for a handout, anyone?

This is not the life I wanted or where I want to be;

So please, kneel and say a prayer for freedom and for me. — Written by Pat Steinle, Swanville (2/6/2001)

