Many of you reading this may have experienced a time in your life where you felt things couldn’t get any worse, and there was no hope or end in sight to the pain you were experiencing. Maybe you only saw darkness and no light.
For those of you who have found your way out of the darkness, it may have been a specific person or possibly your faith that helped you to see the light.
As the sheriff of Morrison County, I can tell you first-hand that I have seen many people suffer through tremendously difficult times where I wondered what could possibly be done to help guide someone toward hope. One of Morrison County’s most valuable and precious resources is our Chaplain, Gregg Valentine, who has led many of our residents through their most painful life experiences and shown them hope and a light ahead. Our county is blessed to have a chaplain with a passion for helping others and the skills to graciously guide them through their most difficult life moments.
There have been many times throughout my career where I have been called to react to a tragic situation. I can say that Chaplain Valentine has never let me down or the people he serves. He is dedicated to assisting our residents, our staff and all emergency personnel. Our county emergency personnel rely on Chaplain Valentine when they find themselves trying to process through a traumatic situation.
Chaplain Valentine always knows just what to say and how to lead our staff to a place of peace and solitude. Without his direction, we would be left to struggle with how to mentally process through some of the most unimaginable situations.
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that law enforcement personnel are vulnerable to experiencing a wide range of emotions throughout their shifts depending on the calls they are involved with receive. To have Chaplain Valentine as a resource/partner, it allows for many of our employees to continue to do their job while staying mentally healthy and able to cope with trauma.
Not only is Chaplain Valentine supportive of the Morrison County residents and emergency personnel, but he also makes sure to build connections with the extended law enforcement family members. He is wiling to make time for spouses and children as well. He volunteers his time and will share his love for Christ with anyone who is willing to listen.
If you ask Chaplain Valentine how he always knows just what to say to someone experiencing grief, he will say, “The Holy Spirit speaks through me and guides me.” His faith in God is so strong and powerful that it spreads to those around him and people know that he’s not just your “average guy.”
Chaplain Valentine is one of the most dedicated, compassionate and kind people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing in my life. His job is quite unique and not many people would be able to do it justice. Chaplain Valentine certainly brings hope and peace to those around him and is a beacon of light for all.
Matthew 5:16, “Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your father who is in heaven.”
If you need someone to talk to related to depression, mental health, or any other related topic, feel free to reach out to Chaplain Gregg Valentine as he is a community resource. To get a hold of Chaplain Gregg or to learn more about the Morrison County Chaplaincy program, please call (320) 631-2894.
Shawn Larsen is the Morrison County sheriff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.