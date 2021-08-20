I have heard so many times that the U.S. Justice System, while not perfect, is one of the most fair in the world. I have definitely lost faith in that concept. Various news reports showed one of the jurors in the Chauvin case in a Facebook post in which he attended a police rally in Washington, D.C., where members of George Floyd’s family had also attended and spoke. In this juror’s questionnaire he had checked the “no” box when asked if he had ever participated in any such event. Are some jurors sliding “under the radar” to ensure a guilty vote?
Another case in point is the Byron Smith trial in April of 2014. He shot two teens breaking into his home on Thanksgiving Day 2012. There are some definite flaws in the jury selection process as I have personally witnessed. My experience has been that at times it is done in haste to move along the proceedings at a faster pace per judge’s request. In Smith’s case there were prosecutors communicating in some type of sign language with one another as to who they want or don’t want selected. When potential jurors were questioned in Smith’s case, out of 37 questioned, 16 of them personally knew the burglars Smith shot or were close friends with law enforcement. These 37 were taken from a list of 131 potential candidates. Byron Smith has written a thorough, comprehensive study of his jurors. A few interesting facts were of 32 teachers on that list of 131, none made the list from the largest school district in the county, but rather the smaller districts, who would probably be unaware of the teen burglars’ bad behavior in school. An even more interesting fact is that in this list of 131, the largest age group was the 21-22 year-olds who would most definitely favor their own age when rendering a verdict. The smallest age group was age 63-75 years old, which falls into the same category as Byron Smith’s age.
In my book, Imprisoned by Fear, highlights of Smith’s jury analysis are written in more detail. After the book was written, one of the jurors came to a book event and apologized to me for voting him guilty. She stated that she has regretted her vote every day, but felt threatened by two aggressive jurors while deliberating that afternoon. She was the last holdout for “not guilty.”
One juror, not the foreman, was so angry with her for not voting his way, she eventually succumbed to voting guilty with the others. Her vote would have resulted in a hung jury and Smith would have certainly had a different outcome that day. Do jury deliberations need a moderator or supervisor to prevent bullying and how often does this happen? What if the foreman doesn’t have a strong personality compared to a more aggressive juror?
Was the juror who attended a D.C. policy rally in the Chauvin case a bully as well? Was he pre-selected to make sure the others voted like he wanted to?
Minnesota law requires jurors to be selected at random. Who is supervising this procedure? Was the bully in the Smith case really a family member of the burglars who didn’t disclose his connection and placed there to ensure a guilty verdict? How do we correct the injustices that are currently looming in district courts?
Sonya Sotomayor authored a strongly-worded dissenting opinion in the Smith case referring to the errors in Minnesota courts. She even went as far as condemning the other U.S. Supreme Court justices for not reviewing it.
Lessons to be learned from the Chauvin case are that defunding the police is not the answer, but more education and training officers would be money well spent.
In Smith’s case, law enforcement did little to no detective work to solve his burglaries. They had a month to check pawn shops for rare, high-end, stolen items with no clues to solve a $50,000 crime. Weeding out the bad cops and spending money on those who are strongly committed to serving the public and making our communities safe is a more logical, common-sense approach.
Kathy Lange is a resident of Little Falls.
