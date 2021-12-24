Morrison County Health and Human Services has long served Morrison County residents who are seeking supports and services for themselves, family, friends and/or loved ones who are struggling with alcohol or drug use.
Rule 25 assessments are substance use evaluations available through Morrison County Health and Human Services at no cost to those who qualify. This assessment looks at many areas of the individual’s life that may have been complicated due to their substance use. It also explores and identifies which services and supports are available locally, regionally, or statewide. This could include residential treatment, outpatient treatment, support groups, therapy or a combination of services that would best support the individual in their recovery.
In addition to completing assessments, Morrison County Health and Human Services can assist income eligible people with funding for treatment if they do not have insurance. Assessments for the Interlock Ignition program and other driving related programs are also completed by this agency.
Morrison County Health and Human Services houses a social worker in the jail in a program called Comprehensive Re-Entry Program. The social worker meets with each inmate booked into the Morrison County Jail within 24 hours of arrest. During this visit, the social worker helps the individual identify their needs and sets up services prior to their release. This may include, but are not limited to: Rule 25 assessments, mental health or medical appointments, housing, food support and transportation.
Both the jail social worker and the Rule 25 assessor work together to ensure individuals coming into the correctional setting are getting an assessment quickly if requested, typically within a few days. They will also partner with the court system, county attorneys and public defenders, probation and across multiple agencies to get them needed services as quickly as possible.
An example of this work can be seen with Julie (name has been changed). Julie was four months pregnant when she was arrested on a probation violation. The jail social worker saw her immediately and was able to identify she was in a domestically violent relationship, was losing her housing, addicted to heroin and had no health insurance. A Rule 25 assessment was set up for the next day and a recommendation for residential treatment was made.
While Julie was being held in custody, the jail social worker advocated on behalf of Julie, to the judge and county attorney, for an early release from jail to treatment. The request for treatment was granted and the Rule 25 assessor worked on a placement for treatment.
As the jail social worker continued to meet with Julie during this process, Julie identified that due to her violent relationship and uncertainty with her housing, she did not have any clothing to bring with her to treatment and was very distraught. The jail social worker was able to obtain a voucher for a local thrift store, who doubled the amount for the clothing purchase and was able to get Julie a duffel bag of clothing to take with her to treatment. Donations of personal care items were also located and provided.
If you or a loved one need assistance with services or supports related to a substance use disorder, please contact Morrison County Health and Human Services at (320) 632-2951.
Jennifer Koenig works with Morrison County Health and Human Services.
