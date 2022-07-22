This is a powerful statement about the disease of addiction. The silent voice and inner thinking that goes on with addiction — what is it exactly that makes it so difficult to stop? Those who do not understand addiction often believe that if the addict/alcoholic ``just tries hard enough,” or “just wants to bad enough,” they can stop. Shouldn’t their damaging behaviors indicate to the addict/alcoholic that what they are doing to themselves and others is bad enough to make them want to change? This lack of understanding results in people who have addictive behaviors being considered “immoral,” “weak” or even “cursed” with a behavior defect that even incarceration or punishment cannot change. A better understanding of the nature of addiction could correct these damaging misconceptions.

Addiction does not discriminate. It affects people of all ages, races, ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, religion or education.

