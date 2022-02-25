At the beginning of the month, Pennsylvania’s famous Groundhog “Punxsutawney Phil” saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter. Having never spent any time in Pennsylvania, I cannot comment on what the different seasons are like there. However, here in Minnesota, it seems like our seasons are winter and road construction.
As the new Public Works director for Morrison County and a Northern Minnesota native, I am well acquainted with our long Minnesota winters. What you may not notice during winter are the even longer hours our maintenance staff have been working tackling the ups and downs of a cold and snowy season. We are thankful for our reliable plow drivers and as they continue to keep our county moving, another portion of our staff is also putting in long hours; working hard and looking forward to our “other season.” They are planning and preparing to update and maintain the Morrison County highway infrastructure systems, landfill, parks and trails.
Morrison County is the 11th largest county in the state and has almost 750 miles of county highway and more than 200 bridges that we maintain and inspect. We also have several county parks and the historic Soo Line Trail.
Maintaining all of the roads, parks and trails is not something that can happen overnight and during road construction season, you might notice us. The engineering department at Morrison County has numerous projects that we work on each year, following a long-term plan.
Some of our projects have been planned out up to five years in advance and budgeted accordingly. It is a long process and one we know helps produce quality results. Our construction projects might feel like an inconvenience at first and could potentially provide a large change in a short period of time. However, in the long run, we know that all our careful planning will make our all of our community happy.
Not only are we diligently working to keep your roads, parks and trails updated and maintained during all seasons, we also live here and enjoy doing so. Your Morrison County Public Works staff consists of a cribbage aficionado, a dog trainer, a father of twins, numerous fishermen and hunters, a soon-to-be first-time grandma, a hockey fan, a cross-country skier, a gardener and a self-described “foodie.” We are also the guy driving the plow, so give us some space. We are the person wearing the reflective vest and working on the road, so slow down and say hello. We are your neighbors and friends.
You may not notice us most of the year and that’s a good thing. That means we are doing our job.
Tony Hennen is the Morrison County Public Works director and engineer.
