In response to Roman Witucki’s editorial (Jan. 22 issue), I would like to address two items — first, where the Republican party is at today and second, how the local party has recently gone through changes.
The editorial has some very generalized, false claims in it. The article states that the Republican Party has “... no leadership, no platform or agenda except politics.” Just because Republicans do not have the presidency, does not mean we don’t have a leader. When I look at the leaders of the Republican Party, I see many faces that I can look to, including governors across the country like Huckabee-Sanders, Desantis and Noem, to name a few.
The Republican Party does have an agenda. Whether at the state level or national level, the agenda is to promote the Republican platform, which supports our conservative values and to support our Constitution. Republicans support “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” as the Declaration of Independence states.
While Republicans are standing for life, Democrats in Minnesota just made sure an unborn baby can be killed up until the moment of birth.
While Republicans are fighting for our basic freedoms, Democrats are looking to restrict them by trying to enact radical gun control.
Democrats want to continue to tax us, even though Minnesota has a historic surplus. Republicans want tax relief for seniors and others who are suffering at the hand of the government.
In essence, our platform is simple: protecting the rights of the individual and ensuring that the government does not grow faster than your family’s budget.
We are seeing partisan politics continuously, especially right here in Minnesota at our state Capitol. The DFL is taking full advantage of their trifecta. And it is all political. Every piece of radical, extreme legislation that the Democrats want, they are pushing through the Legislature at an alarming fast pace without any bipartisan support. The DFL is extreme. They have proposed drivers’ licenses for illegal immigrants and voting rights for convicted felons and much more. Partisan politics have become the norm for this session.
While we are seeing a lot of radical changes happening in our state, I’d like to share with you where we have come as a local party and some of the recent changes that are happening here in Morrison County.
As a young person, I was welcomed into the Republican Party. I was encouraged to do more than just vote and, as a 17-year-old, became the local Republican Party secretary. Just a few years later, I was elected as the chair where I was honored to serve for 10 years. During that time, we raised money for our candidates. We also contacted voters — Republican, Democrat and Independent. We held events open to the community to promote our values. We worked with everyone — from the Trump campaign to the legislators in the area — to register voters. We promoted our values. All this clearly led to results. Not only did we have historically high voter participation, but Morrison County voted for President Trump with a higher margin than any other county in the state in 2016.
It is my hope that as the local party unit shifts with completely new leadership, you will continue to see a group that builds on this success and supports and elects Republican legislators that share our values so that they may advance the very platform that the editorial claims does not exist.
Over my time as chair, along with the help of a fantastic board and many faithful volunteers, we helped shape this county to what it is today. We went from a district that was basically a 50/50 district to our county voting an almost consistent 75% Republican ballot the last several election cycles.
As I close out my time as the leader of the local party, I’m grateful for all I’ve learned, for the people that I was able to work alongside and that I was able to be part of promoting the conservative principles and values that we believe in here in central Minnesota.
In closing, I’d like to say I appreciate the Morrison County community for their support of me as the Morrison County Republican chair. I am looking forward to serving in a different capacity in this next chapter. Like so many of you, my faith has always been a driving force for my involvement in politics. I will continue to stand for our values. Politics is a world that many would consider a dark place. My goal in moving forward is to shine a light in this dark place.
Mandy Heffron was the chair of the Morrison County Republican Party.
