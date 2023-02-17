In response to Roman Witucki’s editorial (Jan. 22 issue), I would like to address two items — first, where the Republican party is at today and second, how the local party has recently gone through changes.

The editorial has some very generalized, false claims in it. The article states that the Republican Party has “... no leadership, no platform or agenda except politics.” Just because Republicans do not have the presidency, does not mean we don’t have a leader. When I look at the leaders of the Republican Party, I see many faces that I can look to, including governors across the country like Huckabee-Sanders, Desantis and Noem, to name a few.

