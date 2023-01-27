Well, well, well. If recent writer Roman Witucki (1/22/23) were truly honest with himself and the readers, he, like most Democrats, would be able to highlight all the good things Biden, Obama and Hillary have done, but he can’t.
There are none. Not one Democrat since Mondale and McCarthy has shown leadership, honesty, and a viable platform, certainly key desired qualities in political life. The Democrats surely do not possess them.
All the Dems can do is criticize the opposition and play the blame game. Biden’s Democratic policies and executive orders are single-handedly responsible for absurd gas and home heating oil prices, responsible for 8% monthly inflation numbers, the worst since Carter’s administration, responsible for a 1/4 of our escalating $32 trillion debt; he’s responsible for 13 dead Marines in Afghanistan, for abandoning countless Americans and $89 billion in strategic military technology given to terrorists. He is partly responsible for 82 million innocent, aborted/murdered babies since Roe vs. Wade.
Biden has no major accomplishments in 36 years as Senator, eight years as V-P and two years as president. The Democratic Left-Wing Socialist philosophy is undermining the character of this country, the Constitution and our future. If America were so bad, why are millions fleeing Communist Socialist Bernie Sanders nations to come to our shores? Maybe the Democrats should go to Cuba or Venezuela to live, if they all think it’s so great. Take Kamala, Schumer, Pelosi, the Squad, Blinken, Buttigieg, Garland, Yellen, Klobuchar and Walz with you, please.
Whether you like Trump or not, he got us $2 gas and $2 home heating oil; he made us energy independent for the first time in modern history; he got us 1.2% inflation, 1.8% unemployment, and brought millions of manufacturing jobs back to the USA. Not one soldier died in his last year in office. The southern border was closed.
Since Biden’s election, he and his stooges, namely Kamala Harris and Mayorkas, have brought 5 million undocumented, unvaccinated, and unvetted illegal immigrants.
My parents and I were immigrants too; they did it legally, had to be fully vaccinated, fully vetted and with a U.S. sponsor. My parents had to show a viable trade skill, agree to not accept one dollar of government money and be financially and legally clean for five years before they could earn citizenship.
Biden’s answer is to dump illegals on unsuspecting communities across this country, supply them with $300 - $500 a night hotels, free meals, transportation, medicine, etc. Their open border policy has killed over 200,000 Americans with fentanyl. And you have the audacity to defend such a clown!
Now let’s talk about the BidenGATE papers, which, according to him, never existed, as if he could remember. Someone, who can’t find his way off stage, doesn’t know if a guest of honor is living or dead, certainly cannot be believed.
Former President Trump’s papers were secured and guarded 24/7 by Secret Service personnel. Where are Biden’s? Scattered all over, in a Chinese-funded, unguarded Penn-Biden office compound and in Biden’s various residences, guarded by a mid-1960s Corvette and a cocaine-snorting Hunter. And you chastise Trump?
The nation’s police force is constantly under attack. Big city crime is rampant. Foreign governments are ready to pounce. Elitist Untermenschen, like Gore and Kerry, fly around the world on private jets, espousing an absurd, illogical Climate Crisis Fiasco, and Biden uses 53,000 gallons of jet fuel flying to California to examine flood damage, as if he could actually tell the difference.
Wanna reduce CO2 emissions? Gag the Democrats, not cow’s derrieres. And Biden thinks he can govern for another term. God help us.
