Well, well, well. If recent writer Roman Witucki (1/22/23) were truly honest with himself and the readers, he, like most Democrats, would be able to highlight all the good things Biden, Obama and Hillary have done, but he can’t.

There are none. Not one Democrat since Mondale and McCarthy has shown leadership, honesty, and a viable platform, certainly key desired qualities in political life. The Democrats surely do not possess them.

