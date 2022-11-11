Throughout the month of November, CHI Health at Home Hospice will be joining organizations across the nation in hosting community activities which recognize National Hospice and Palliative Care Month (NHPCM). This year’s NHPCM theme is “meeting you where you are.”
For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide interdisciplinary, supportive care to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home and surrounded by their loved ones. Hospice teams craft plans of care that ensure pain management, therapies, and treatments all center on the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and wishes. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.
“At the heart of hospice is meeting patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most,” said Ben Marcantonio, COO and interim CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). “National Hospice and Palliative Care month recognizes the crucial role hospice and palliative care providers play in caring for their communities year-round.”
Each year, over 1 million Medicare beneficiaries receive care from hospices across the United States. When a patient is not eligible for hospice care, they may benefit from community-based palliative care, often offered by hospice providers. Palliative care is patient and family-centered care that optimizes quality of life by anticipating, preventing, and treating suffering. Palliative care throughout the continuum of illness also involves addressing physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and spiritual needs and facilitates patient autonomy through access to information and choice.
“Someone asked why I spend time volunteering for Hospice. It’s because I am a strong believer in giving back to people a little encouragement and support. When we reach the last chapter in our life wouldn’t it be nice to have a visitor to perhaps bring some light into our day? That’s what being a hospice volunteer allows us to do. Then you find out the hospice client is actually bringing light into your life. Please consider offering your time to have an opportunity to be the light we all need. I enjoy presenting our veteran hospice clients with our Veterans Pinning Program,” said Bill Osberg, veteran and hospice volunteer.
CHI Health at Home - Hospice is a special way of caring for people who are seriously ill, with the emphasis on comfort (palliative) care and symptom control rather than on curative treatments. It focuses on improving the quality of life for individuals and their families faced with a life-limiting illness and a life expectancy of less than six months (if the disease follows its normal course). The primary goals of hospice care are to provide comfort, relieve physical, emotional and spiritual suffering and promote the dignity of terminally ill individuals by highly skilled hospice team. Care is provided wherever the patient lives, whether in a private home, nursing home or an assisted living facility.
CHI Health at Home offers complimentary informational visits to help clients and their families learn more about the hospice program at any time. During informational visits, a Hospice team member will meet with clients and their families to listen to their concerns and offer information and assistance. Some reasons to call for an informational visit include, but are not limited to: Unexplained significant weight loss, worsening of disease, despite treatment, difficult to control symptoms, multiple health concerns and recurrent hospitalizations or emergency room visits.
Requests for information can come from doctor’s clients, family, friends, health care professionals, clergy and other members of the community. You do not need a doctor’s referral to schedule an informational visit.
More information about hospice, palliative care, and advance care planning is available from CHI Health at Home, Little Falls, 815 Second St. SE, Little Falls, (320) 631-5575 or online at chihealthathome.info or on NHPCO’s CaringInfo.org.
Michele Halvorson is the director of CHI Health at Home Little Falls. She oversees the operations, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social workers, chaplin, admin assistant, volunteer coordinator, clinical coordinator.
