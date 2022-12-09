Farm and Food File Alan Guebert

For almost 50 years, the world has gotten faster, richer and— yes — fatter. The power behind all that (ahem) growth has been neoliberalism.

It’s not a political label or a personal slander. Instead, as author Rana Foroohar explains in her new book, Homecoming, neoliberalism is “an economic and political philosophy that capital, people and goods should be able to cross borders freely in search of the most productive and profitable returns.”

