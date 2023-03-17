Farm and Food File Alan Guebert

Farm and Food File by Alan Guebert

Before a January “memorandum of understanding,” or MOU, on a farmer’s “right to repair” his farm machinery, U.S. equipment makers and their farm and ranch customers were locked in a legal and legislative fight over who could fix today’s complex ag machinery — the customer who owned or leased it, or the maker that designed, built and held its warranty.

But, say agricultural law experts, the trumpeted MOU between Deere & Co., the world’s largest farm machinery manufacturer and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the nation’s biggest farm group, is unenforceable.

