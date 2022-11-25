Farm and Food File Alan Guebert

If you don’t understand the allure, gyrating value and many crack-ups of cryptocurrency, a few words from New York University’s Nouriel Roubini, the economist who predicted the 2007/08 housing collapse, might help.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Finance conference in mid-November, Roubini, reported CNBC, “... described crypto and some of its major players as an ‘ecosystem that is totally corrupt.’”

