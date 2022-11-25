Your assumptions may vary based upon the movies, your own experiences, or stories you have heard. Connecting with kids and parents at a time of great need will impact them as well as you. If you have the capacity to share your home while providing an accepting environment, then you have the basic ingredients needed to make a difference. Background checks, home safety check and a home study are needed for all homes. The licensor will guide you through the process.
Foster homes that provide respite care and regular foster care are needed for Morrison County youth. It may be that only one of these is the right fit for your family or perhaps you can offer both. Morrison County children and families need your help to meet the increased demand in mental health and protection needs in our community.
Respite care involves opening a foster parents’ home as a resource for parents and children who have challenges with their mental health. The foster/respite home partners with the child’s therapeutic team and parents to provide a needed break for the parents, a needed break for the child, and sometimes additional exposure to family/community experiences for the child. This service is vital for youth and in high demand in Morrison County. A respite home decides how much and when is the best time to offer respite care. Respite care is often a planned service; social workers and families can share information about needs of the child for planning. Respite homes can become that essential addition to the child’s team that helps to give a sense of acceptance and growth.
Foster care in the traditional sense is most often provided for children who are involved with child protection. Currently, the reason for this lack of safety is that the parent may be addicted to drugs or alcohol, the child may have been physically or sexually abused or the parents cannot provide a safe environment.
Sometimes foster homes specialize in providing emergency foster care. These are homes that provide regular foster care and are willing to be called on in an emergency to provide for an immediate safety need. Homes that specialize in this type of care may have shorter placements and provide a safe setting until a longer-term home can be found; such as a regular or relative home. Children can remain in foster care up to one year, while the agency is trying to get the child back home or with relatives.
The foster family has the support of the Morrison County licensing social worker and the child protection worker to guide and support the foster family. In some cases, children are not able to be returned home to their parents and despite efforts to find a relative of the child that is willing to provide a permanent home, a child may become a state ward in foster care. The foster family may decide that they are a permanent placement option and adopt the child. In other cases, the foster family will continue to provide foster care until a permanent home is located. The foster family will be educated and supported during this process
Please consider calling a licensor to find out more about foster care at (320) 632-2951. The impact on families and children, as well as your own family, will surely be felt as you invest in the future of your community.
Melanie Erickson is with Morrison County Social Services.
