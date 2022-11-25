What do you think of when you hear “Foster Care?"

Your assumptions may vary based upon the movies, your own experiences, or stories you have heard. Connecting with kids and parents at a time of great need will impact them as well as you. If you have the capacity to share your home while providing an accepting environment, then you have the basic ingredients needed to make a difference. Background checks, home safety check and a home study are needed for all homes. The licensor will guide you through the process.

