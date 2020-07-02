How can the sports world even think about starting up seasons at this point?
Don’t get me wrong, we miss sports as bad as the next person, especially as a newspaper. However, with the disturbing trend of increasing COVID-19 cases in many states right now, there shouldn’t be much of any professional sports going on nationally.
Major League Baseball is the biggest joke. First they squabbled over money for months, and then they cobbled together a plan that includes an awful lot of traveling, which could very well make this pandemic even worse.
However, at least they’re outside. Do basketball and football organizers really think that close-quartered sweating, dripping and contact all while indoors is such a good idea? Bubble or not. Testing or not. There is no way that this doesn’t end in a disaster.
At least the NBA made a quick, decisive plan and got the players on board right away. They may have picked the wrong state though.
The NFL hasn’t even slowed down. They held the draft with nary a hiccup. Free agency went all Tompa Brady, and there has been hardly any discussion on doing things even remotely different than normal.
Understandably things could change by August and September. These are fluid times, but its impossible that recovery is good enough by then to play an NFL season.
Fantasy football players be darned.
Football seems like one of those sports that will have to wait for a vaccine.
Perhaps the NFL can push the season until the spring. I heard that we are only a third of the way until a vaccine will be readily available for anyone who wants it. May 2021 folks. NFL opener. Who’s with me?
The point is this. While Minnesota has declining numbers, and has transitioned to a somewhat open economy, there are many states that aren’t.
Those states have sports teams too, and if we let them come to here, or anywhere else where things appear to be going well. It could be the end for a lot of innocent lives, and this pandemic could stretch on even longer.
— This is opinion written by Tyler Ohmann, sports editor for the Morrison County Record.
