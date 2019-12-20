Mariah Carey’s song, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” has topped the charts at number one for the first time since she recorded it 25 years ago.
Why?
Possibly because as our society engages more and more online, we are losing the one thing about ourselves we were created for — to be around and involved with other human beings.
Sure, that heartfelt “All I Want For Christmas is You” refrain may be romantic in nature for Mariah, but it doesn’t have to be for someone else.
That feeling that there is more to the season than “stuff” comes around every year. Relationships — good relationships — can be hard to come by. A good friend, a considerate coworker, a neighbor who takes the time to chat or check in, the cashier at the local store who always offers a smile or a joke.
A gentleman who visits the Record office every now and then, who, as he would say is “well into his 90th year,” told us a story. After one of the recent snowfalls, he was out shoveling his walkway — using two shovels he said — and making his way slowly. He said Bob LeMieur’s garbage truck came by to do the weekly pickup, and one of the young men on the truck jumped off and offered to help the gentleman with his sidewalk while the truck had to make a turn around a dead end.
Of course, to the 90-year-old, the young man just whipped around with that shovel and had his walk done in no time, even before he had to jump back on the truck when it had finished the turn and complete the route.
Small acts of kindness such as this can bring a smile to anyone’s face or warm the coolest heart. They can also be life-affirming gifts without the giver ever knowing what the gesture meant.
This holiday season, make it a point to do a kind deed, say a kind word, reach out to another — you just never know when the lyrics “All I Want for Christmas” may literally, all of a sudden, have meant “you” and whatever kindness you offered.
Have a merry and blessed Christmas season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.