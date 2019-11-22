Thanksgiving — as the name implies, is a time of giving thanks. Sometimes, though, as we stress about various things in our lives, or live through catastrophes, such as the loss of a loved one, job or way of life — it may not be that easy.
But in the midst of whatever life throws our way, there’s always something to be thankful for. It may take a look around to see what others are going through for us to realize how much we actually do have to be thankful for.
At the most basic level, if you woke up this morning, you have something to be thankful for — a new start, perhaps a chance to meet a new person who will make a significant difference in your life, or you in theirs.
If you have a place to live, to call home, or a place to go where you are welcome, you have something to be thankful for.
If you love someone or if someone loves you, you have something to be thankful for.
Sometimes, no matter how hard we try, we can’t seem to find anything to be thankful for — that’s a bad day. In those instances, reaching out to help someone else, offering a smile (whether we feel like it or not), a hello, can brighten our mood to put us in a place where we can begin to think about being thankful.
During this season of thanksgiving, whether you’re blessed to not have to think about all you have to be thankful for — or you have to work at it — our wish for you is that you always receive little reminders about what it is in life you can be thankful for.
