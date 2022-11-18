Thank God campaign season is over — at least for a moment (it may have started again before this is published). One word that reverberated through many campaigns was “extreme” or “extremist.” This candidate was too “extreme” for this and another was too “extreme” for that.
While we probably all got sick of the “extreme” journey of this campaign season, there are many ways we could, and maybe should, become extreme that would have far more impact than any election in our country.
Thanksgiving is around the corner and perhaps it’s time to make a “Thanksgiving Resolution” to be more “extreme” in our lives.
Such as showing:
• Extreme kindness to everyone we know or meet.
• Extreme honesty with each other and with ourselves.
• Extreme faithfulness to God and family.
• Extreme loyalty to our country, fellow citizens and all the values we hold dear.
• Extreme compassion and empathy for people who find themselves in trying situations.
• Extreme patience and understanding of others, even if we don’t agree with them.
• Extreme civility and care with our words — they do matter.
• Extreme generosity with our families and in our communities.
• Extreme forgiveness, not just when it comes to others, but when it comes to ourselves, as well.
• Extreme charity, giving of our time, talent and treasure where needed.
• Extreme gratitude for all that we have been blessed with, however much or little that may be in the eyes of the world.
Have an extremely blessed Thanksgiving.
Written by Terry Lehrke, managing editor, Morrison County Record
