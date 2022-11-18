Terry Lehrke

Thank God campaign season is over — at least for a moment (it may have started again before this is published). One word that reverberated through many campaigns was “extreme” or “extremist.” This candidate was too “extreme” for this and another was too “extreme” for that.

While we probably all got sick of the “extreme” journey of this campaign season, there are many ways we could, and maybe should, become extreme that would have far more impact than any election in our country.

