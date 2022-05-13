Lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz are required by law to adjourn the current session of the Minnesota House and Senate on May 23.
In consulting with policymakers and reviewing the most pressing issues, it is clear it will require — as Walz stated in his April 24 State of the State address — creation of “common ground” among the thousands of proposed legislative initiatives.
The current two-year budget of $53.7 billion passed last year and is already in place through mid-2023.
However, the circumstances in 2022 are most unusual in that there now exists a record surplus of nearly $10 billion, including $1 billion of unspent federal COVID relief funds, according to the Minnesota Management and Budget office. No funding bills are required this session, but many proposals suggest various ways to spend those extra dollars.
The department has noted, however, that inflation, energy prices, geopolitical conflict, supply chain issues and the trajectory of the pandemic add uncertainty to these most positive fiscal circumstances.
It took too much time, but legislators did find common ground April 29 in reaching agreement to repay the $1.2 billion Unemployment Trust Fund deficit. Both sides gave up a few things, but in the end, the legislation is solid and will do much to help small business avoid an excessive tax bill and provide much-deserved bonuses to frontline workers.
We believe that the policymakers should place several other proposals at the top of their “must do” list over the coming days:
• Invest in statewide public safety and community violence prevention programs to fund the recruitment and training of law officers, address homelessness, provide improved mental health treatment and offer rehabilitation to young offenders.
There is no question high-profile crimes have grabbed our attention. In 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Uniform Crime Report, serious crimes ticked up 3.5% over the previous year.
Most disturbing may be the 14,589 reports of violent crime (rape, murder, robbery, aggravated assault and human trafficking) that occurred in 2020. That was an increase of 2,080 over the year before or a 16.6% jump. Murders were up 58% in the two-year period. Robbery was up 26% and aggravated assault was up 22%.
Law enforcement across the state has been fatigued during the last 2 1/2 years. That has led to shortages of staffing across Minnesota. Clearly, reining in violent crimes is a high priority for every Minnesotan and we will need adequately staffed law enforcement agencies to make that happen. But it’s more than just filling openings. Many violent crimes are being committed by young people. A concentrated effort on rehabilitation must also be a key component of any public safety package. In 2020, there were 257 criminal homicide offenders, 124 were between the ages of 18 and 35. And of those, 107 were male. Simply getting them off the street won’t solve the problem long-term.
• Provide targeted, permanent income tax relief, while still maintaining a healthy 5% budget reserve. By lowering the state’s base tax rate, currently 5.35%, and adjusting the higher rates upward, lower- and middle-income individuals, families and seniors will benefit for the long-term.
• Approve funding to local school districts to underwrite data-driven education needs with a focus on early education and literacy improvement. The Senate Republicans’ number of $32 million contrasts with the House DFL proposal to spend more than $1 billion on education this year. These numbers are in addition to the regular two-year budget allocations approved last year. We would envision a number somewhere between those two that is supported by data, tied to results and promotes an emphasis on helping our state’s students catch up after the disruptions of the pandemic.
• Increase funding to nursing homes and similar facilities to improve wages for the frontline employees who provide essential care for our vulnerable populations. Indeed.com lists the current average wage for a nursing assistant at $12.78 an hour.
• Develop a bonding bill that will address critical infrastructure needs throughout the state.
If our lawmakers make finding common ground a priority, these issues can be resolved by the required adjournment day of May 23, without the governor calling what would be his 10th special session since taking office in 2019.
All of us — legislators included — deserve some months of calm to enjoy what assuredly will be another pleasant Minnesota summer.
— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board.
