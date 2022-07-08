What do you feel when someone you’ve known for 45 years as a coworker decides it’s time to retire? One, you feel extremely happy for them — and two, you feel immediate panic about who will, or even can, replace them.
That’s how we at the Morrison County Record feel about our Faye Santala. She retired July 1 — 45 years to the day since she started work as a graphic artist at the Rich Prairie Shopper in Genola in 1977, owned and published by Carol Hoheisel. Over the years, that Shopper evolved into what it is today, the Morrison County Record.
Faye was quiet in the beginning — she had just graduated from Central Lakes College. She learned the “cut and paste” method we used way back then, before we used a computer for any part of the process. Literally, the production staff would cut out words — typed on either a typewriter, Compugraphic or machine we called a “headliner” — to glue them in place to create the ads. The images from the ads came from books of clip art.
Then, as time went on, in the mid-1980s, we got our first “Mac” — a Mac Plus — a little beige computer with a 5- or 6-inch black and white monitor, that was supposed to change our world. And it did — and Faye was right there in the trenches working with the little contraptions that at first made life more difficult, before they made it easier.
Faye was there through all of the other transformations of the paper, from a shopper to a newspaper, from a cut and paste model to a paper put together nearly entirely using a computer and then finally sending it electronically to the printer. She spent many weekends working into the wee hours of the morning to get the cut and paste version of the Record ready to ship to the printer.
She’s also seen more employees come and go than we can count — from former production staff members, office staff, sales people, news staff and editors — some because they found a new job, some retired, and sadly, several because they passed away. Faye has also been through the transition that comes when a new owner takes over.
Through the years, Faye became the one constant we all looked to — her knowledge, wisdom and incredible sense of humor helped through all of the transitions and changes. Somehow, because she was there, it was alright, and we knew we could do it — together.
Faye was not only an exemplary worker and leader, she is the kind of person who showed humor, compassion and empathy. It wasn’t just the trials and tribulations of the work we did that she recognized — but it was the joys and sorrows in our personal lives that made many of us realize how fabulous Faye really is. Her ability to celebrate the smallest joy and her endless compassion when something tragic happened in our lives. She never failed to reach out with a card, a hug, a flower — something that would offer consolation, or make one’s heart a little happier.
On a busy day, sometimes it’s easy to forget to smile — but with Faye around, that was not a problem — her quick wit and smart-alec jokes made us either laugh or groan. And her “happy” buttons — she might hit one of those little noisemakers to make us laugh, even when we didn’t feel like it.
Faye’s love of holidays was evident in everything she did, especially with the fancy “outfits” for every occasion (Halloween was always fun). For many years, she made Christmas special by coordinating the ornament exchange and for a while, Secret Santa. She was really good at Christmas because, she said, her last name had “Santa” in it.
And every birthday was recognized with a specially-made poster for each and every employee on their special day.
If anyone had something they needed to share — but it had to be kept quiet, Faye was the person they went to. Ever faithful, she was the best secret-keeper imaginable.
She was surprised that we could all keep a secret from her, when she was awarded the Employee of the Month Award in December 2021. Gotcha, Faye!
Faye is special — not just to us as coworkers, but to her outside-of-work friends, her family, and just about anyone who meets her. The list of “how” she is special could go on and on for pages.
Enjoy this time you have earned to rest and spend with your beloved family, Faye — we miss you and will always consider you one of the greatest blessings we enjoyed because we worked at the Morrison County Record.
Written by Terry Lehrke, managing editor, Morrison County Record
