Early voting has already begun for the Aug. 9 primary. This year, with 45 primaries for legislative seats being contested ­— many of them in districts where the general election outcome is all but decided — voters will have plenty of reasons to go to the polls.

All four races for state executive offices: governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general are expected to be competitive in the general election, but not so much in the primary — with one exception: the Republican attorney general primary.

