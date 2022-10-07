In the 7th District Congressional race, incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach will be challenged by DFLer Jill Abahsain. The Adams Publishing Group Editorial Board interviewed both candidates on key issues, revealing sharp differences between them.
Crime/Public Safety – Gun violence is a major concern everywhere. Recent Congressional legislation is a solid step toward reasonable gun regulations. We believe all current laws should be enforced. Clamping down on ghost guns is essential. Fischbach thinks the emphasis should be on the mental health of the assailants, getting them help before they pull the trigger. While Abahsain agrees more mental health assistance is needed, she also supports red-flag laws, raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 years, a three-day mandatory waiting period and thinks military weapons should be banned.
Controlling crime must begin with fully staffing local police departments, many of which have struggled to recruit and retain officers. Fischbach thinks support for law enforcement by politicians and society is critical. She would retain qualified immunity and teach children to respect officers. She would also provide education loan forgiveness after seven years employment. Abahsain would increase academic courses required in the law enforcement curriculum outside of those directly required so police have a less militarized mindset.
Environment/climate change — Climate change is having a profound impact on our planet. Action must be taken to reduce carbon emissions by reducing use of fossil fuels. We need to wind, solar and other technologies, and we need to transition to transportation methods that do not require fossil fuel. Congress can continue to support diversification of energy sources.
Abahsain would adhere to international climate agreements, build up infrastructure such as Moorhead is doing to prevent Red River flood damage, and would make large oil companies accountable for the damage being done by its fossil fuel marketing efforts. She wants to get more farmers involved in developing solar and wind energy and supports the environmental portions of the recently passed Build Back Better plan.
Fischbach voted against the Build Back Better bill. She believes farmers are already doing much to improve the environment, and fears more government intrusion will hurt agriculture. She does not support attaching environmental mandates to crop insurance. She supports her district’s ethanol plants, noting E-85 gasohol now burns cleaner and is less expensive than gasoline.
We are concerned expansion of copper-nickel mining in northern Minnesota will have a negative impact on the Boundary Waters and the St. Louis River, even when meeting current state standards. We doubt mining can proceed without permanently damaging our watersheds. We need to help those regions foster alternative employment opportunities.
No issue had a clearer divide between the two candidates than copper-nickel mining. Abahsain believes mining in general is bad. She said, “I don’t think mines are useful.”
Fischbach said, “We absolutely should be mining” copper and nickel in northern Minnesota.
Election integrity — Election integrity continues to be an important issue in the 2022 election. Close to 30% of Americans believe the 2020 election was unfair. We agree with the majority, that Joe Biden was fairly elected president. No election-altering evidence has surfaced in two years showing voter fraud in any state.
Fischbach voted against certifying the Electoral College vote because she wanted to further investigate results from Pennsylvania and Arizona. Abahsain believes Biden was legitimately elected, noting the results of 61 lawsuits back that belief.
Every election law causes trade-offs between opportunity and the security of ballots. We strongly believe any reform of election laws should have bipartisan support. That said, we see more problems than benefits in requiring a photo I.D. from all voters.
Fischbach was “very disappointed” Congressional Democrats’ tried to nationalize election laws when the Constitution assigns that task to state legislatures. She thinks it is wrong for the Minnesota Secretary of State to change election laws without legislative approval and supports requiring a free photo ID to make elections more secure.
Abahsain sees no need for an ID, backs mail-in absentee voting, and wants to ensure the homeless and Hispanic citizens can vote.
Economy/jobs/inflation — Soaring food prices, worker shortages and supply chain issues affect everyone. Our governmental leaders need to meet these issues head on – by controlling spending and targeting programs to help those hit the hardest. Spending more and taxing more is not the answer, and neither is cutting vital social programs. Finding middle ground is essential.
Abahsain would focus on the shortage of workers and affordable housing. She believes immigration is being mishandled by both parties. “We need to build bridges, not walls,” she said. Fischbach thinks the federal government needs to stop spending so much. She said, “We just spent another $800 billion, that will do nothing but raise inflation.”
Congress also must act quickly to eliminate the projected shortfall in Social Security and Medicare funding. Eliminating the cap on income subject to Social Security withholding would be a solid first step. Reining in prescription drug costs is key to addressing some of Medicare’s issues.
Abahsain does not believe Social Security is underfunded, but that it is being used as a political football. She supports universal health care and child care to get people back to work and sees a need to improve health care availability in rural areas.
Fischbach thinks Social Security can be reformed, but won’t support cutting it across the board. She is also concerned about the worker shortage, but says people cannot be forced to go back to work.
Abahsain thinks large corporations are making huge profits and need to be broken up. She thinks they are a primary cause of inflation.
Fischbach’s biggest concern is the 2023 Farm Bill, ag input costs and making sure crop insurance stays as it is. Abahsain said her priorities are health care access and funding small-town infrastructure. She said, “I’m for the little guy.”
