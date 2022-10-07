In the 7th District Congressional race, incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach will be challenged by DFLer Jill Abahsain. The Adams Publishing Group Editorial Board interviewed both candidates on key issues, revealing sharp differences between them.

Crime/Public Safety – Gun violence is a major concern everywhere. Recent Congressional legislation is a solid step toward reasonable gun regulations. We believe all current laws should be enforced. Clamping down on ghost guns is essential. Fischbach thinks the emphasis should be on the mental health of the assailants, getting them help before they pull the trigger. While Abahsain agrees more mental health assistance is needed, she also supports red-flag laws, raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 years, a three-day mandatory waiting period and thinks military weapons should be banned.

