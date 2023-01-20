Are you aware that in the month of October 2022, 11,000 older adults in Minnesota were turned away by long-term care providers because of staffing shortages? That number is staggering. The long-term care profession has been in crisis for many years, but in my 20 years of service to older adults, I have never seen things this dire. The pandemic has thrown us into a world well beyond crisis and I struggle to find a word strong enough to represent our current situation.

Competent, compassionate and caring staff are leaving our profession in droves because, “we don’t make a livable wage and we can’t stand to see the older adults we should be serving, going without the best possible care.” Some nursing staff are feeling forced to leave the profession because they have had to choose between picking up their children at day care and being mandated to work additional shifts to cover for staff who have called in. Our caregiving staff are beyond exhausted and have put in countless additional hours covering staffing shortages and simply can’t physically, emotionally and mentally do it anymore. LeadingAge Minnesota reports that Minnesota is home to the most severe caregiver shortage in the nation. That fact is terrifying.

