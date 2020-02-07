As we move forward as a community, to explore location and opportunities for a community recreation center, I would like to share information that is very important for all to know.
• It is not set in stone that the 14 acres of school property have been designated for the community recreation center. It has only been discussed as an option.
• As a group, we have met with various agriculture and science teachers in the Little Falls School District to discuss the Outdoor Learning Area. At the first meeting, there was mutual agreement to explore options for compromise. The agriculture teachers and Doug Ploof brought forth a handful of scenarios, which continue to be explored.
• At no point has there been any discussion in which the entire acreage of the outdoor learning area would be used for a community recreation center. At this time, six to seven acres of the existing 14 acres, some of which is used for school bus and vehicle parking, is being discussed. One option that is being explored is to acquire additional acreage for outdoor learning, within walking distance of the high school.
• Discussions continue with the agriculture and science departments to seek a mutual beneficial compromise.
• There have been zero discussions regarding a new football field at this location.
• The local option sales tax is not a property tax. For example, if you had a food bill of $300 at a local dining facility, it would qualify for the local option sales tax of half a percent, which would increase your total by $1.50. On a taxable bill of $1,000 this tax would increase the bill by $5.
• A study completed by the University of Minnesota Extension Office showed that approximately 42% of the money raised by a local option sales tax would come from outside of the city of Little Falls. On a $17 million project, per the study, more than $7 million would be paid by non-residents of Little Falls.
In closing, I would like to reiterate a couple of key points.
• The location has “not” been determined.
• There will be many community input meetings as we move forward.
We appreciate your questions and your input.
Greg Zylka is the mayor of Little Falls and was a school board member for more than nine years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.