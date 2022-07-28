Farm and Food File Alan Guebert

Each of my parents had an unwritten list of essentials to take when our family — of, holy cow, eight — left the southern Illinois dairy farm of my youth on our annual August vacation.

For example, my mother never crossed the state line without a wide-mouth quart jar filled with soapy water and a washcloth so she could keep her children “presentable,” presumably in case of a car crash.

