Someday, historians will look back at Jan. 31, 2020, as one of the most pivotal days in history, ranking up there with Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001. That was the day that U.S. Senate Republicans decided they had heard enough in the impeachment trial of President Trump, clearing the way for his acquittal. It was also the date that Britain officially exited the European Union.
The global political class is still mystified by Trump and Brexit. I’ve said before that the Ukrainian flap was a weak case and that impeachment was more about Trump calling out the failings of the political class in general.
Those failings have been festering for a while. The warning shot across the bow was the election of Jesse Ventura as Minnesota governor in 1998. A wide swathe of voters signaled they were fed up with politics as usual. They wanted someone to shake up the system.
Voter turnout percentages have been declining for years. Democrats responded by making it easier to vote. Republicans responded by trying to stop voter fraud. Neither party understands what non-voters are telling them: It doesn’t make any difference who we elect because nothing much changes.
We’ve had an illegal drug problem in this nation for 50 years. Ruined lives, countless deaths, broken families. The cultural elites joke about it, while the politicians do little to solve it.
We’ve had an illegal immigrant influx for 40 years. We now have 10 million people living in the shadows. We ignore the sex trafficking, the drug mules and the violent criminals who come along with the majority who just want better lives. The political class refuses to differentiate, with Democrats wanting to take down the borders altogether, and the Republicans refusing to find a path for the otherwise law-abiding to become legal.
Big city public schools have become a shambles. Kids, with little hope to begin with, drop out at an alarming rate because the powerful are unwilling to make the necessary changes. Meanwhile, the elites avoid the problem by sending their kids to private schools.
Most importantly, a huge governmental bureaucracy has developed that not only is unresponsive to voters’ concerns, it lacks the self-awareness to know it. Elected officials pass noble sentiments, but leave the details to un-elected bureaucrats. Why vote?
Then along comes a political outsider, Donald Trump. At rallies, he outdraws the rest of the wannabes combined. Who are these supporters? Where do they come from? Some of them are people that Barack Obama said cling to their guns and their religion. Hillary Clinton called them “deplorable.” Some of them are people who lost their careers to globalization or technology.
These are the people who see the hypocrisy of “climatistas” flying their private jets halfway around the world to discuss the curse of fossil fuel consumption. Is it wrong for these people to wonder if environmentalists have ever heard of the internet or online conferencing?
What’s frightening to conservatives is that many of these same people are so fed up with unresponsive government that they have made Bernie Sanders the most popular Marxist in U.S. history. If they can’t have Trump, they’ll take Bernie because the most important thing to them is to shake up a system that benefits Hunter Biden but excludes them; a system run by technocrats who don’t really care much about the daily challenges these people face.
The same sentiment that elected Donald Trump also led to Brexit. In 2016, 52 percent of British voters opted to exit the European Union. For almost four years, the elites told the voters they made a mistake. So much for democracy.
In France and the Netherlands in 2005 and in Ireland in 2008 and 2009, the elite also determined the voters got it “wrong.” However, wrote Joseph Sternberg in the Wall Street Journal, “they were either circumvented via procedural and legal chicanery or forced to vote again so they could get it ‘right.’”
Citing similar behavior in other European nations, Sternberg goes on to say, “A basic purpose of the EU is to ensure these democratic results don’t matter anyway.”
Maybe the elites think they know better, but citizens can still vote here. Anyone who thinks people like Trump and Sanders are going away anytime soon needs to get over it. Attack the outsiders all you want for being “wrong,” but they aren’t disappearing until someone shows them that government can be responsive to the problems they face every day.
In my column on gun and immigrant sanctuaries, I misstated the presidential years of Andrew Jackson. Jackson was in office when the Nullification Crisis of 1832 began, and when it ended in 1833.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
