To the Editor:

Harding Place would like to thank Harding Sportsman Club for the generous donation to make the holiday season for the residents memorable, the Hillman Legion for hosting the wonderful pheasant meal and the Hillman Legion and Richardson Lions for conducting the Veterans Day Program and hosting lunch. The thoughtfulness and generosity is greatly appreciated while creating wonderful memories.

— Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager, Harding

To the Editor:

The West Side Improvement Association would like to thank the Little Falls community and all who participated in the annual Santa Parade. A special thanks to Santa and Little Falls Dray for providing Santa’s transportation for the parade. Thanks to the parade entries and the workers that made it a successful event.

— Rosie LeBlanc, West Side Improvement Association, Little Falls

