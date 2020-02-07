February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, an initiative spearheaded by teens across the nation to take a stand against dating violence. In 2005, the initiative received national attention when it was added to the Violence Against Women Act, and in 2006, the first week of February was recognized as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Week, which has since been enhanced by Congress to include the whole month of February.
What is this all about? One in three teens between the ages of 11 and 19 report that they have been or are in an abusive relationship, and parents are rarely told about the abuse. The dawning of the social media age has added a whole new avenue of concerns, more specifically with sexual abuse. Abuse doesn’t always leave visible marks — it can be verbal, emotional, financial or sexual, but can be just as devastating as a black and blue mark or a broken bone. As parents, teachers, grandparents and mentors, it is our duty to display healthy relationships. Unconditional love, respect and kindness are a lesson for a lifetime.
Be a good dating partner. Be kind, caring, considerate of others’ feelings and respectful of your partner’s boundaries and right to be an individual. Be a good communicator and compromiser, it’s really not hard. The reward is a loving, safe and peaceful co-existence with each other, resulting in a positive dating experience.
Partners should be able to go out with friends, to have their privacy, their own likes and dislikes, spend their time the way they choose. They should not have to share passwords to online accounts or phones, nor share texts, voicemails or FB posts. Lastly, your partner should never hit or slap you or force you to have sex or do sexual things that you don’t want to do. “No” means “no.”
If any of these things are happening in your relationship, you should tell someone — a trusted adult, parent or teacher, counselor at school or perhaps your minister. Let someone know before it gets dangerous.
Remember, you can choose what you want in a relationship, and you can also choose to be the kind of person that someone else would want to have a relationship with. You can also set a good example for your friends and younger siblings. Choose respect and talk with friends and family about healthy relationships.
If you have concerns about your relationship or are concerned for a friend, you can stop in or call Hands of Hope Resource Center for free, confidential and compassionate conversation about what’s happening. We can help with resources, safety planning, and support counseling. We are in the historic courthouse in Little Falls, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. You can call our crisis line at (320) 632-4878 or our office at (320) 632-1657 or chat via our website at www.handsofhope.net.
Connie Nelson is the domestic violence coordinator with Hands of Hope, Todd County office.
