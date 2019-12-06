We’ve been hearing about the 2020 presidential election since votes were counted in 2016.
Every election people say, “This is the most important election ever,” but 2020 actually might be. While the stock market is strong, not everyone shares in the prosperity.
A Nov. 27, 2019 article in Time magazine reports that nation-wide farm debt is at an all-time high. This year, 2019, has not been kind to farmers; the trade war, severe weather and bad commodity prices leave farmers fighting an uphill battle. “Tens of thousands have simply stopped farming,” states the Times; the nation lost 12,000 farms in 2017 and 2018 alone. (Minnesota farmers facing crisis can call the Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline at 833-600-2670.)
Medical debt is increasing, and it’s not just those with limited incomes or the elderly. An unexpected, life-threatening illness can lead a middle-class family to bankruptcy. Recent research shows 42% of the 9.5 million people diagnosed with cancer drained their life’s assets within two years. People should be able to get the care they need to survive without jeopardizing their family’s financial security. Morrison County residents in the individual market can’t even buy any health insurance that has Mayo Clinic as a covered provider.
In 2019, 70 Minnesota school districts went to voters asking for more money. In the Twin Cities area, 100% of referendums passed; in Greater Minnesota only 37.5% passed. Continually going back to taxpayers for more money isn’t working. Students in our area deserve the same quality of education as children in the metro. We need legislators who will fund our children’s success; they’re our communities’ future prosperity.
If any of these issues or any others are important to you, then 2020 could be your most important election ever.
The election process starts at precinct caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. Locations are determined by local DFL and Republican parties, and announced in January. At precinct caucuses, neighbors talk about what issues are most important to them and often meet elected officials and candidates running for office. It’s the place to be to meet others who care about the issues you do and/or to get involved in the political process.
For the first time, Minnesota will have a presidential primary. In the past, Minnesota held straw polls at precinct caucuses and only those who attended participated in the straw polls.
In 2020, Minnesota joins 13 other states to cast ballots for presidential candidates on “Super Tuesday” March 3, 2020. It will be like an Election Day, people will go to polling places to vote. It will be like Minnesota’s primary elections; voters can only vote for a candidate from one party.
If you are unable to attend the Feb. 25 precinct caucus, vote in the March 3 presidential primary or volunteer to help get someone elected, no worries. The date everyone should circle on their calendar is Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.
This could be the most important election of our lifetime. Don’t sit out, make your voice heard.
Roman Witucki is a resident of Little Falls and the chair of the Morrison County DFL.
