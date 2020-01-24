Having read the Jan. 19 Record article on the potential exchange of land from Little Falls Schools to the city, I feel a real need to comment.
I retired two years ago after 36 years as a LFCHS ag-teacher. I am most familiar with the Nature Learning Area that is proposed to be lost. Having spent my entire teaching career at Little Falls, I, more than any other teacher, know the real value and educational opportunities provided by this piece of property. I say this because I have been instrumental in the development of this property for the purpose of teaching multiple land management activities for most of those 36 years. These activities include knowledge and experiences students can take home and practice on their farms, small acreages or business owners in our community.
The land was originally a horse pasture containing a handful of trees. Over my career I was able to bring thousands, yes thousands of students, to this property to practice “hands-on” land management. One elective class, intro to forestry, has had an enrollment of more than 100 students per year. Many students in classes like this need outdoor learning experiences that cannot be accomplished through books or computers alone. “Books only” experiences do not give them a chance to practice what they learned.
These kids literally run down to the ag department knowing they’re going outside to practice land management by doing the physical work. Agricultural classes always promote “learning by doing.” Students planted thousands of trees on the property. As trees grew, students measured tree volumes to manage densities and learned methods of stand improvements keeping trees healthy.
Hundreds learned safe chain saw felling, bucking and limbing, then took the wood home in their trucks to be burned at their residences. They learned when and how to properly prune and thin trees for healthy forests. We used thinnings to make log furniture that hundreds of students have proudly taken home. This place is an experiential learning environment.
Students have measured changes in populations of small mammals live trapping mice, voles, shrews, chipmunks and weasels. They hunted small mammals with local falconry experts. They received radio telemetry experiences by collaring squirrels and rabbits learning to use specialized equipment with DNR experts. We have 20-plus years of monitoring habitat houses. Invasive species identification and removal of buckthorn was practiced.
The tools to do land management (chain saws, safety equipment, log furniture tools, telemetry receivers and collars, pruning saws and loppers, snowshoes) were purchased from grants available only because we had an environmental area to put the tools to educational use. These research and practical experiences most students only receive at college or technical school levels.
Currently, there are 21 agriculture classes at the high-school and middle school using the 14 acres for instruction. There are numerous science and elementary classes using the trail system for nature walks and plant/bird identification, as well as cross-country and Nordic skiing for conditioning.
If the city takes this property, students will have to go off campus for these activities which would involve bus requests, driver wages, mileage fees and most importantly lost student learning time while students are riding a bus to off campus locations. Most high school classes are only 55 minutes long. Getting on the bus, transferring, unloading, and repeating to return allowing a student 50% or less actual time learning. Is this what we really want, only 50% of the class time spent learning while experiencing a greater cost to the district?
I am in no way against having a community center, however I feel this area is far better used in its present state. Looking into the future and the learning opportunities found literally steps out the back door, it makes little sense to trade that when other options are available. Other options would keep the community center close to the high school campus.
I realize a different location would be more costly, but I think of the thousands of students in coming years being denied easy access to develop land management skills and a love of nature. Taking up the lion’s share of this property, the city and school-district is severely limiting its learning value. The area left after the community center and parking lot are complete will leave a very small piece of lowland property not be accessible to students for much of the school year due to wetness.
I ask readers, especially those who have had the agriculture classes and found them valuable in their lives, to call school board members, our superintendent, our city council members to express your desires to consider other options. Having this valuable learning area lost for eternity will be a true shame for our school community.
Doug Ploof, Little Falls, is the retired agriculture teacher at Little Falls Community High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.