Refugees are humans that are forced from their households. This occurs violently and exiles are unable to return to their homes under threat of further persecution, including death. They are people in need. Refugees arrive from the entire globe. When refugees are mentioned, central Minnesota community members think of Somalians. However, most of U.S. refugees come from Congo, Burma, Ukraine, and Bhutan (National). These individuals are seeking a safe place to live, work and raise their families.
Welcoming refugees into our community can provide several benefits. Nine out of 10 cities that allowed resettlement enjoy lower crime rates. New families increase tax revenue. New income could be used to improve infrastructure, schools, roads, as well as provide jobs, and countless other ventures. Arriving families will also spend money locally, giving Morrison County a much needed boost. Federal money follows the new groups, which can be spent on housing, food, goods and services.
Culturally different people will bring new ideas and fresh perspectives. Each society has different problem solving techniques. Refugees bring themselves, their thoughts, ideas and viewpoints. A fresh set of eyes can see things that others can’t. They can find answers to our current issues. Also, by interacting with arriving peoples, we can learn about other parts of the world.
Accepting resettlements will bring problems. More people increases pressure on infrastructure. Busier roads, longer lines at government offices, increased power, water and sewage usage are a few things that can be expected. However, most issues can be paid for by the bump in tax revenue.
Fear can be a powerful motivator for current residents and a large hurdle that we must actively work to overcome. Fear of cultural differences will arise within the established community. We are frightened of what we do not know. We cannot allow fear to guide our intuition and encounters. Refugees will change the look and feel of our society, a change that should not be defied, but embraced. Positive interaction with incoming peoples is imperative for integration.
Evacuees have lost their homes, family, friends and intangibles that have made them who they are. If we support our fellow humans and welcome them with arms outstretched, there is no doubt that any struggle can be conquered.
Our county has a few emerging private programs for resettled people. With encouragement from our local government and neighborhood, these entities will greatly help incorporation.
Love can guide us through the most trying times, if we choose. Love can overcome hate, fear and prejudice. These exiled are suffering and seeking shelter. We have resources they need. Love directs us to share and commune with our neighbors. These refugees are that neighbor. They are knocking at the door, the least we can do is answer.
Christopher Steiner is a resident of Pierz.
