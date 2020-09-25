In recent days, I’ve recalled an old joke I first heard as a child. One day, while the teacher was out of the room, three kids were messing around in science class, playing with a Bunsen burner, when one of them set a fire in a waste basket. One kid panicked and ran from the room to get the janitor. Another kid started pointing fingers, saying, “It wasn’t me. Johnny did it.”
And the third kid, went over to the sink, ran a glass of water and put out the fire.
So it is with our political class. Many appeals to higher authorities and experts as well as lots of finger pointing are occurring. Actual solutions have been in short supply.
All of this has come as the secretary of health and human services at our house has been closely tracking the West Coast wildfires. We have a son who lives in a Portland, Ore., suburb. For five days, his family was under a Level 1 evacuation order.
In common English, the three levels of evacuation orders mean:
• Level 1: Pack your suitcase and make a list of those items you want to take with you like your computer and family heirlooms.
• Level 2: Load your car.
• Level 3: Get out of Dodge ASAP.
Adding to their miseries, their power was out for four days. The temperature was in the 90s, and the air quality in Portland for a couple of days was more foul than even Lahore, Pakistan, and Delhi, India.
Meanwhile, the fire burned up to the edge of the next suburb south of them. Our son had already decided that if their community went to Level 2, they were hightailing it out of there, heading for the Midwest. Even on their best days, Portlanders spend a lot of time stuck in freeway traffic. At Level 3, the jam up would be so massive, our son wasn’t sure they could escape.
Subsequently, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington, liberal Democrats all, came forth and predictably blamed “climate change” for causing the fires.
I believe in climate change. Of late, the polar ice caps have been melting, and all of that water has to go somewhere, but apparently not to the West Coast. Many observers think coastal areas eventually will be flooded out. I’m not so sure about that. Much of that melting ice eventually evaporates, then falls as rain. From the Fourth of July to Labor Day, I emptied my backyard rain gauge three times when it registered a rainfall of more than three inches. We all experience the occasional gully washer, but I don’t recall ever having three in such a short time span.
That said, the climatistas continue to have a hard time selling the masses on the threat.
They want to wean us off fossil fuels, but the question then becomes: How do you do that without making cars unaffordable and creating more homeless because people can no longer drive to work or afford to heat their homes? Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for example, wants to adopt California’s auto-emission standards. Those standards would raise the cost of gasoline-fueled vehicles by an estimated $2,500 each. The idea is to make battery-operated vehicles more cost competitive with internal-combustion autos. Never mind that if you live 100 miles from the Twin Cities, if it is 20 below out, you won’t be able to drive to the Cities and back without stopping to recharge the battery.
Another issue is whether the United States should bear all the burden for reducing climate change. China just announced that it will be carbon neutral — but not until 2060. What confidence do we have that the Chinese will abide by the Paris Climate Accords? Even if the United States went to zero emissions tomorrow — something it almost did in late March — the climate would not improve noticeably.
We can sit here and debate such issues for years — and, unfortunately, we probably will — but at some point, the political class needs to stop arguing and do what it needs to do to keep our citizens safe today.
Forest management is one aspect of that. Many believe that California is leaving too much fuel for wild fires on the forest floor. Minnesota used to do that. Back in 1894, one fire killed 418 Minnesotans, burning 200,000 acres and the entire city of Hinckley. Better forest management has allowed us to avoid such catastrophes for almost a century. We also need secure heat sources to survive winter, and today they remain fossil-fuel based.
The first responsibility of government is to protect the lives and property of the citizenry today. That can’t be done with a 15- or 30-year plan. The political class needs to work in the shorter term, figuring out how to reduce the fuel that wildfires feed on, whether through better management of the forest floor or installing irrigation belts around populated areas to stop the spread of such fires.
That doesn’t mean the growth of renewable energy has to end, but it does have to be done in a way that keeps economic life viable for lower income households, and also in a way that protects lives and property today, not at some indefinite future time.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.