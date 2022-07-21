Farm and Food File Alan Guebert

Farm and Food File by Alan Guebert

If the political polls are to be believed, November’s mid-term election will sweep today’s Democrats out of power in the U.S. House of Representatives and put Republicans back in charge.

If accurate, House Republicans will have a splendid opportunity to put your tax money where their collective mouth is by implementing their highly detailed, little-publicized “Blueprint to Save America,” a 122-page, “alternate budget” introduced by the House Republican Study Committee (RSC) June 9.

Load comments