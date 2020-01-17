Education is an equalizer and is critical to reducing racial disparities, income gaps, fostering entrepreneurial endeavors, innovations, medical solutions, building a future workforce and so much more. Achieving the American dream begins with an education, and all children should have the right to receive a quality education.
In Minnesota, only 55% of our third graders can read at grade level, continuing a downward trend since at least 2015, and only 45% of our high school juniors are proficient in math. Some of our children in Minnesota are obtaining an average or even great education, but not all of our children. Many of our children are failing and thus almost ensuring a lifelong path of poverty, under-achievement and bouts with the criminal justice system.
On Monday, Jan. 13, at the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and Alan Page, Minnesota Supreme Court Justice (ret.) presented their proposed education amendment to the Minnesota Constitution. This amendment enshrines the right to deliver a quality education to all children, measured against a uniform achievement standard set by the state.
Over the last several years, despite significant financial investment, the children in Minnesota have experienced a constant decline in student achievement in both reading and math. Since 2015, the percentage of students rated proficient in math has dropped eight percent, and third-grade reading proficiency has dropped seven percent.
Moreover, these children being left behind by our educational system will not wait idly by on the sidelines of our economy. These children represent the next generation of families, employees and entrepreneurs. Our state is fully in the grasp of a workforce shortage and our communities, companies and economy are hindered by a scarce workforce. If we continue to spend billions of dollars on our education system without improving the education quality, we are cannibalizing an already thin workforce.
Another perspective to consider is the high number of children in foster care and out-of-home placement. If we do not hold the state accountable for educating our children and reducing the achievement gap, we stand no chance of breaking the generational cycles of abuse, neglect and maltreatment. How many stories have you heard, maybe in your own life, of people who have broken free from generational despair through education?
Kashkari and Page have introduced a conversation, backed with solid research and a bold solution. This proposal has already drawn the criticism of individuals and groups, such as Education Minnesota, who seek to protect the status quo and the adults who manage the existing system. This is not the time to protect failure. Now is the time to apply data, analysis and a catalyst spirit to a nagging, persistent achievement gap that needs to disappear.
This proposal enshrines the individual right to education for all children and the need to implement a uniform set of standards and measurement. It is a conversation long overdue.
Ron Kresha is the Minnesota House representative for District 9B, which includes Morrison County.
