Most adults have insecurities about something. We rarely talk about them with others because they are viewed as a weakness or a reason to question a person’s character or intelligence. Yet, they are there, like a slithering snake.
In fourth grade, I had a teacher who utilized a rather bizarre method of math instruction. In advance of class, she’d write a series of math problems across a black board. We always knew the circus on tap when we shuffled in and saw all those equations filling every inch of the board. Individually she beckoned us like lambs, sacrificed before the entire class to solve those vexing problems. When not solved correctly, our beloved 110-pound teacher would reach for a 5-inch wide by 13-inch long wooden paddle, affectionately termed the “Memory Board.” She’d wrap her bony fingers around the well-worn handle, rear back like a diminished Mickey Mantle, and swing that paddle with as much might as her aged body could generate. Her target, the rear of the student who had failed to solve a math problem, usually deadened the blow with a solid thump.
It was not only embarrassing, it was painful.
I’m certain those swats did little to endear any of my fellow students to math. To this day I’m convinced it was the genesis of my frustrations with early math. Insecurities usually have a birth place. But when I left that classroom and eventually ended up at home, there was a subconscious comfort in knowing my parents were always there to help and support me. Without it, frustration and self-doubt could easily have overwhelmed me.
Not everyone has that. Adult interactions with children have lasting effects, especially when those adults are important people in our lives, such as the main nurturing force.
That has become increasingly apparent to mental health experts, teachers and other state leaders as more and more data is accumulated through the Minnesota Student Survey, administered every three years in Minnesota. The most recent survey was released just a few months ago and revealed some disturbing information.
For instance, one question asked students in grades 8, 9 and 11 whether a parent or any other adult in their home regularly swears, insults or puts them down. Eighteen percent of eighth-grade females responded “yes.” Those numbers were surprisingly high across all three grades and genders. Among ninth-graders, 13% of boys and 19% of girls said those comments routinely happen, while 12% of girls and 17% of boys in 11th grade admitted it happens regularly.
When asked whether a parent or other adult in their home has ever hit, beat, kicked or physically hurt them in any way, the “yes” responses among those three grades and genders ranked from a low of 11% among 11th- grade boys and a high of 14% among eighth-grade girls.
In 2019, over 81% of public school districts participated in this survey, so this is not a small sampling.
Roughly 11% of those respondents also said they live with someone who drinks too much.
These are troubling signs of what too many children encounter in the “safety” of their own homes and helps explain many of the challenges our schools and students face each day. And don’t be fooled if you think this doesn’t affect your kids. Negativity has a way of spreading quickly. And sometimes it converts to bullying. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 20% of students ages 12-18 experienced bullying in 2017.
So what can we do? Education is clearly the best tool. Teaching all children, but especially those who are encountering these issues, that belittling, swearing and humiliating anyone is not normal. The sooner we help these children understand that the insults are dysfunctional, the faster they become better equipped to recover and not repeat the cycle.
And those adults, the ones who once were children and now have become the tormentors, also need help. They are friends, co-workers and family members. They can benefit from some compassion and understanding, but they may never receive that second chance if we don’t offer our support.
We all have a stake in making sure every child is encouraged, supported and reminded they have value. That means reaching out to kids in our neighborhoods, our places of worship and our schools.
But to help turn the tide, we need as much help as possible. That includes mental health programs and counselors in our schools. They have tremendous value and their contributions are needed now more than ever. It it also means responding when we hear degrading comments made by children or adults, especially when the target is kids.
What we say to others, positively or negatively, matters. That is a lesson for each of us. Children are our most precious responsibility. Let’s make sure we exhaust every resource to help them succeed.
The alternative is a society that accepts a certain percentage of our kids succumbing to the insecurities of the slithering snake, never realizing their full potential and perhaps never knowing how much they are truly loved.
— Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota.
