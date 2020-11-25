I got married on Labor Day Weekend, 2020. We were six months into the global pandemic of COVID-19, and the warmer months and collective fatigue had lulled many of us into a state of semi-numbness to the virus. State-wide officials urged people to socially distance, to wear masks and most importantly, to avoid large group gatherings over the holiday, voicing in no uncertain terms that laxity in safety efforts over Labor Day would lead to case spikes, increased hospitalizations and unchecked spread as we headed into winter months.
My husband and I decided to get married amidst this pandemic, despite warnings by those more knowledgeable than us about the risks of gathering our loved ones. At the time, I had many reasons I touted: sick grandparents, the uncertainty of the virus in the years to come and work-related issues that I argued might make planning a wedding more difficult in the future. In reality, though, these were convenient excuses for wanting to have a moment of reprieve and happiness amidst so much turmoil and uncertainty.
All of the “COVID wedding” stops were pulled out for our nuptials. We had two weddings — two different ceremonies, two different receptions, even two different wedding dresses, and guests were invited to one or the other based on their relative COVID-risk (age of the guest and travel exposure). We had masks and hand sanitizer for every guest, no-contact catering, an outdoor tent and portable bathrooms for the celebrations, no hair and makeup artists (to avoid close contact) and — the icing on the cake — we required that every guest be tested for COVID-19 prior to attending the wedding. We even made light of the virus, with a champagne wall that had coronas and beer coozies that read “Coronavirus can’t stop this wedding!”
At the end of the two week “quarantine” period following the wedding, when no guest had any COVID-symptoms, we patted ourselves on the back, crafted a self-congratulatory Instagram post about hosting a wedding during a pandemic, and smirked. We had done it. We had beaten the odds, enjoyed ourselves and had no positive cases to show for it.
And yet, as we watched the COVID cases rise throughout the US in the months following our wedding, I couldn’t help but think that maybe — just maybe — we had made a mistake. I am a very stubborn person, and admitting I am wrong is not often in my vocabulary. However, I am also a medical student. I began to see first-hand the cruelness with which this virus took lives. Patients who were seemingly fine one hour walking into the emergency department would be on ventilators two hours later and gone the next day. I started thinking about the faultiness of the “rapid” COVID tests I had asked my guests to get. I knew that PCR was the most accurate form of testing. A negative rapid test from a guest did more to assuage my own trepidation at hosting the wedding than it did accurately diagnose someone with the disease. If someone had gotten sick, I could have pointed to that negative test as a defense mechanism and said, “Look, not my fault, they tested negative.”
I also knew about asymptomatic spreaders. I knew the data and I knew the risks. Someone at my wedding could have tested negative with the rapid test, never showed symptoms, but passed the virus on to their family, friends, colleagues, neighbors.
And yet, I saw myself as an exception to the rule. I prioritized “my day” over the days of many other people who were cautiously and carefully abiding by the public health recommendations for the greater good.
In the past month, as the virus once again has run rampant across every city and every rural town in the U.S., I have found myself jumping on the soap box, shouting on my social media platforms “wear a mask!” “do it for others!” “don’t be selfish!” I have pleaded with patients to socially distance and chided family members for planning Thanksgiving dinners amidst a pandemic that is worse now than it has ever been, and is predicted to whirl even further out of control.
What I have not done, until now, is acknowledge my own hypocrisy.
I was wrong to have a wedding. I was wrong to close my eyes to what was happening around the world, even for two days. I was wrong to not heed the warnings of public health officials who begged people to not gather in large groups that weekend. I was wrong to risk someone else’s life so that I could have my day.
As the holiday season approaches, I write this from a place of great humility, shame and with the hope that others can learn from my mistake.
Get tested, wear a mask, socially distance, cancel your large family gatherings, and do it even if you feel anxious, alone, scared and exhausted.
Someone’s life depends on it.
— Kristina Tester is a third-year medical student at St. Gabriel’s Hospital and a resident of Little Falls.
