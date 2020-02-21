The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign involving individuals, churches, schools, business and civic organizations throughout the state will begin once again March 1 and continues until April 12. In March all donations of food or cash are proportionately matched by corporate giving and grants.
Some of the clients coming to the Morrison County Food Shelf are repeat visitors, as they do not have sufficient monthly income to meet their needs. Many of our clients use our services only once or twice because of a temporary shortfall. They may be your friends and neighbors who work at a low-wage job which doesn’t cover their basic needs. Low wages without benefits, childcare expenses, housing and high out-of-pocket medical expenses make working families vulnerable to hunger.
As we enter the March FoodShare drive, our Morrison County Food Shelf invites you to once again share your generosity. Fill a box with groceries, donate money (which can be stretched further through our access to low-cost products), write out a check that is a little larger than you were planning to continue to help your friends and neighbors bridge the gaps in their resources.
Last year, this drive raised over 35,000 pounds of food for our community food shelf. In 2019, because of the generosity of the people of this area, we were able to help several hundred households by providing an average of 6,055 pounds of food per week, of which 155 were new families who never before depended on the Food Shelf for assistance.
For most, it isn’t easy to go to the food shelf and admit that help is needed. It would be even harder though for a parent to tell their children that there was no food for supper. Every client speaks of their gratitude for us being there for them in time of need. To see tears turn into joy that their kids will have food to eat and not worry, and then turn into smiles with laughter is priceless.
Through your generous donations we are able to fill the void and continue to help meet the nutritional needs our community. We look forward to your continued support.
Gina Vetter is a member of the Morrison County Food Shelf Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.