Donald Trump did create the dysfunction of government in dealing with a crisis that is killing thousands of citizens. He was warned in 2018 by Republican Tom Cole, 4th District in Oklahoma. Cole a member of the labor, health and human services was very concerned about the President firing the staff researching pandemics.
When he took office, his transition team received from Obama the National Security Council (NCS) 69-page recommendation of the procedures to be taken for a pandemic; documentcloud.org/documents/6819. In January, Trump was warned by Peter Navarro about the possibility of a pandemic. Trump said he doesn’t remember seeing it.
On Feb. 26, at a rally in South Carolina, he told his followers that the pandemic was a hoax perpetrated by Democrats. He initiated his so called “travel ban”closing the border with China. It was never a ban because of all the exceptions. His Swiss cheese partial ban allowed nearly 40,000 people in the country including some from Wuhan province where the virus originated. It’s now been confirmed it was initially brought over by people in Europe.
Trump made the political calculation to downplay the virus because it would hurt his re-election chances. He should have immediately initiated the Defense Production Act to make needed equipment, accepted the test available by the World Health Organization, the same test South Korea was using to test 10,000 people per day in March. At that time, Trump said if you want a test you can get a test. There were no tests. Week after week, VP Pence said there would be millions of tests coming. Unless you are very sick today you cannot be tested. Even then that is no guarantee you will get one.
South Korea was able to test, quarantine those that were positive and trace people who came in contact with them and test them. Experts have known for weeks that people who are asymptomatic are spreaders of the disease.
To be a leader, you have to first understand what your job is then second, develop a plan and listen to people who know more about areas you don’t. Trump is incapable of either of those.
Consequently he thinks he is being benevolent by giving states the equipment that taxpayers paid for initially. Trump hired his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to join his COVID task force, with no medical experience at all. Kushner said at a briefing that the government stockpiles were “ours” and not for governors to use as they saw fit.
Lawrence Summers, former secretary of the treasury, former chief adviser to the world bank and professor of economics at Harvard University, said it best of Trump and his response to this crisis: “Putting people back to work too soon would be the blunder of the century.”
We have a president who is trying to run the country like a family business and firing anyone who doesn’t belong to the family. He hires his son-in-law who owns a real estate debt business to be an adviser.
Advisers who contradict the President don’t seem to hang around. At this writing, Dr. Fauci who said on FOX with Chris Wallace that a sooner Trump response could have saved lives. Fauci is now on thin ice. But this goes to the Republican anti-climate change, anti-science and anti-government ideology. They live in a counter-factual world, which is their reality.
So, it boils down to this: FDR had to clean up the Hoover depression, Clinton had to clean up the Reagan, H.W. Bush recession, Obama had to clean up the Bush recession and it will take Joe Biden to clean up the Trump recession and economic melt down.
John Snell is a resident of Motley.
