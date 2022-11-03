Farm and Food File Alan Guebert

Late on Friday, May 7, the day before the running of the 2022 Kentucky Derby, a chestnut-colored colt named Rich Strike made the race’s lineup after, literally, another horse withdrew from the competition at the last minute.

The next day, May 8, Rich Strike struck it rich: The ridiculously long, 80-1 longshot won the Derby, the world’s premier thoroughbred horse race. The horse, bought for $30,000 the previous September, won a knee-buckling $1.86 million.

