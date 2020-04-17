I’ve been asked to write a weekly column to keep everyone up to date on what is happening with the state and federal governments regarding business assistance. I’m on twice weekly calls with various heads of departments for the state of Minnesota so I’ll try and keep you updated here.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said the Executive Order 20-33 signed by Governor Walz to extend the stay at home order can be found on their website which is www.mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/business-exemptions.
The site also has many frequently asked questions that may assist a business and an email to questions which are not answered. DEED is working with the Department of Health and Public Safety, as well as Chambers of Commerce and businesses to work on how they will get non-critical workers back to work. They have a site where a business can submit ideas for how to get employees back to work following the social distancing that is needed. They have had hundreds of ideas already and want to hear from small business owners, who know how they function, on how they could reopen.
Also, they would like businesses to send pictures of how a business could have social distancing and be open. I would urge all small businesses to share their ideas on this site. Here is the link to that site — www.tinyurl.com/s377blh (TinyURL created for purposes of this article).
With regards to Unemployment Insurance, Minnesota was the first in the country to add the extra $600 per week from the federal government to unemployment. The checks went out to people who are eligible and are in the state system for unemployment. However, those people who are self-employed are not receiving it yet.
DEED has two issues — first they have to develop the software to do the calculations as to how much to pay the person requesting unemployment. The regulations coming from the federal government are very cumbersome because there is a greater opportunity for fraud.
The Commissioner of DEED, Steve Groves, said they have to build a whole new computer system alongside the state unemployment system. Every state in the nation has to do this and so far none has done it. It is a huge priority for the state to get this up and running.
Also, from the guidance they have gotten, they were told to look at the 2019 tax return and “not” the 2018 return. So although they have extended the tax filing deadline for payment of federal income tax to July 15, they want the 2019 tax return to make this calculation. Based on that, people may want to file now rather than waiting until July 15 to file.
They did say that they have implemented the additional 13-week extension for unemployment. DEED said they got twice the applications last month as they did in all of 2018! What I found interesting was DEED said that the federal government has done disaster unemployment for many years, however it has always been in smaller areas such as a tornado or flooding area. This is the whole nation now and the system is not designed for something that large.
The Department of Commerce said community banks are stepping up to provide the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to companies. I know that our local banks have been working overtime to assist businesses with getting applications in.
However, that program is running out of the $349 billion allocated by Congress and once the SBA runs out of the funds allocated they will not be able to accept any new loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program. Furthermore, once the authorization limit is reached, SBA will no longer be able to accept new lender applications from banks to become PPP lenders. There is talk about another allocation that might be coming if Congress provides further funding.
Until next week, stay safe!
Carol Anderson is the executive director of Community Development of Morrison County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.