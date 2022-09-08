Farm and Food File Alan Guebert

Farm and Food File by Alan Guebert

It’s rare to find one Midwestern academic publicly questioning the economic and environmental impacts of ethanol.

It’s even rarer to find four academics — one from a corn state land grant university, three from a leading university in the leading corn-producing state — raising objections to the biofuel and its byproducts that will use one out of every three bushels of corn grown in the U.S. this year.

Load comments