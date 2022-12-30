To say the past three years have been difficult for the Minnesota nonprofit sector and every Minnesotan, would be an understatement.

In times of crisis, nonprofits are often on the frontlines helping our neighbors in need. And when the crises continue year after year, nonprofits continue to work to provide Minnesotans with the food, housing and medications they need, while simultaneously ensuring the most vulnerable are protected. Nonprofits not only provide these essential community services, they also make up 14% of the state’s workforce and help to drive their local economies.

