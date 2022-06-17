Hey Little Falls, can we talk? Get ready to hear that a lot this summer as Team 56345 reaches out to you at upcoming music events, farmers markets and even the Charmed Bike Ride.
Team 56345 is a group of dynamic Little Falls High School students and alumni, who have taken on the challenge of getting you engaged with thinking about, talking about and being involved with building a strong future for our 56345 community.
Almost five months ago, Mayor Zylka shared the results of a broad and comprehensive citizen-led community visioning process called OurTown 56345. He told us that there was strong consensus amongst hundreds of community members, from all walks of life, about where our community should direct its priorities in the next 10 years.
To recap, through the OurTown 56345 listening process a strategic framework was developed that is a road map into our collective future. At its core are six strategic priorities:
• Support the next generation. Be intentional as a community in developing projects and programs that support our “next generation”: initiatives that nurture our children and our youth.
• Reinforce the local economy. Develop a more vibrant downtown and greater support to locally owned businesses. Foster more economic opportunities.
• Bolster health and wellness. Further strengthen Little Falls as a healthy community through rural community wellness and vitality initiatives.
• Build on creative assets. Use creativity, culture heritage and the arts as important assets vital in the appeal for establishing a commitment to place.
• Protect our natural resources. Strive to preserve and protect our natural resources, especially our most important resource, the Mississippi River and the soils that surround our town.
• Practice hospitality and welcome. Work assertively to overcome divisions in the community, becoming known as a welcoming, hospitable, inclusive community where everyone has a sense of belonging.
Which of these priorities resonates with what you hold most dear? This summer, youth adults in our community will be voicing their ideas and hoping you will join in the community conversation and action.
We already know that Little Falls is overflowing with organizations, businesses, and committed citizens who have a long history of serving one or more of these priorities (before they were ever labeled that), resulting in greater good for all who live here. Team 56345 will give all of us a chance to recognize those who work day in-and-out fulfilling the values these priorities reflect.
Look for Team 56345 to also tell you about projects for our future that are being developed now, both by citizen-led groups, as well as our own city government. Their creativity will spark feedback and ways we can all collaborate to make cool new things happen in our town.
Check out Team 56345 at upcoming Little Falls summer events-starting this Thursday at Markets and Music on the Mississippi at Le Bourget Park. The team is creating fun ways to learn, dream and take action for the future of our town — we hope you’ll join them.
Debra Yliniemi-Ahlin and Sheila Watercott are the Team 56345 community liaisons.
