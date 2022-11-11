Forms for the Holiday Gift Giving Program are due by Nov. 15. They are available at Coborn’s and Walmart, and should be returned to either location by then.
The tags for needy families are, or will be, out in the community by Thanksgiving. Christmas trees are up in many locations again this year. They are hanging on trees at Baby’s on Broadway, St. Mary’s Church, Holy Family Parish, Pine Country Bank, Walmart, Randall State Bank, Sanchez Burritos and Wall To Wall Deals. You can pick your tag up at these locations and return your unwrapped items back at those locations. There may be more locations added. There is additional drop spot at Walgreens. Please have your items returned by Dec. 15. If you would rather make a cash donation versus shopping, you can drop your donation off at Pine Country Bank and ask it to be placed in the Holiday Gift Giving account or you can mail it to Judy Buckingham at 413 First St. NE, Little Falls, MN 56345, and make the checks payable to the “Holiday Gift Giving Program.”
The annual “Fill the Truck” at Walmart will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This is an opportunity for individuals who do not want to fill a full tag, although would like to contribute to the program. They can just purchase a toy, coat or hats to help with filling tags.
Like any other organization like this, volunteers are always needed. If you would be interested in volunteering, you can contact Judy Buckingham at (320) 630-8497. The dates for organization will start Dec. 1, and go through Dec. 17. Exact dates to be determined.
Volunteer shoppers from Dec. 13 – 16, would be appreciated. Distribution will be on Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Lions/Green Building at 609 Fourth Ave. NE, Little Falls. The Friends of the Library will be handing out a book for each child. There will also be gift wrapping for families that would like them wrapped for them.
Please consider either shopping for a tag, making a cash donation, shopping during “fill the truck” or volunteering your time for this program. It is amazing how, with everyone’s help, we can help every family in need this holiday season.
Judy Buckingham, who organizes the Holiday Gift Giving Program event, lives Little Falls.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.