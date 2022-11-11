Forms for the Holiday Gift Giving Program are due by Nov. 15. They are available at Coborn’s and Walmart, and should be returned to either location by then.

The tags for needy families are, or will be, out in the community by Thanksgiving. Christmas trees are up in many locations again this year. They are hanging on trees at Baby’s on Broadway, St. Mary’s Church, Holy Family Parish, Pine Country Bank, Walmart, Randall State Bank, Sanchez Burritos and Wall To Wall Deals. You can pick your tag up at these locations and return your unwrapped items back at those locations. There may be more locations added. There is additional drop spot at Walgreens. Please have your items returned by Dec. 15. If you would rather make a cash donation versus shopping, you can drop your donation off at Pine Country Bank and ask it to be placed in the Holiday Gift Giving account or you can mail it to Judy Buckingham at 413 First St. NE, Little Falls, MN 56345, and make the checks payable to the “Holiday Gift Giving Program.”

