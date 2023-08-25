I’ve learned several important lessons in agriculture during my decades of farming experience. One important one is it’s harder to go it alone than it is to be part of an agricultural group. My wife, Wendy, and I are members of several organizations, some based in agriculture, others not. We have found that having a collective voice gives us a better handle on what is going on in our local community, state and nation. Our agriculture memberships are important to us in our never-ending quest to stay profitable. Every group we belong to fits a different niche.
The group we are most involved with is National Farmers’ Organization. We have been members since the day we purchased our first cows. National Farmers offers the tools we need to not just sell our animals, but market them for what they are truly worth. Whether it is calves that go to feedlots or culls going to slaughter, we sell together with our friends and neighbors. This gives us a larger say in the marketplace. By marketing our animals together, it allows us to split our steer and heifers into weight breaks that fit each calf correctly. This allows us to merchandise our animals more effectively, therefore maximizing our dollars. We receive more money per pound on 500-pound animals than we do on our 700-pounders. All our calves are sorted into load lots of like-size animals. No one buying 700-pound steers wants anything close to 500 pounds coming off the truck. Like most ranchers, we get one big check a year. It is nice to know that our friends are in the same mindset we are. As a group, we listen to many opinions, and there is always discussion before a deal is made. It feels satisfying when 15 ranchers are on the same page and all pulling together to make each of us successful financially.
