Have you seen the TV commercial where people tell Jake something personal to get the special insurance rate? Like NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes saying he likes bath bombs or the coach who draws mustaches on his players while they snooze?
Worth a chuckle, I thought, but wondered what my “personal” confession would be. Which one of my likes and dislikes would be worth sharing?
The first one that popped into my head will probably be a shocker. I don’t like pumpkin spiced anything. There, I said it. I don’t want pumpkin coffee, or candles, or beer, or cookies or muffins. I can hear Facebook friends dumping me for that revelation.
Here’s another one: I love all the Christmas and New Year’s songs — carols, classical music, hymns, pop tunes and elevator music. Well, all of them except “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” That one can go, and I’d prefer to have the 12 Days of Christmas knocked down to three or four.
I’m also ecumenical. I love the Barenaked Ladies versions of “I Have a Little Dreidel” and “Hanukkah Blessings.” And universal — nothing like a little “Auld Lang Syne” to end the year. And multi-lingual – “Feliz Navidad” or “O du fröhliche.”
I can listen to holiday tunes every day all day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, but there’s an issue at our house. Husband Bruce cringes at the sound of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or the Chipmunks singing “Christmas Don’t Be Late.”
When Bruce is in earshot, I need to curate my playlist. He’s OK with a few of the classic singers, like Nat King Cole, and he loves the sultry voice of Diana Krall. He’s also fine with music from the masters, like Bach or Handel’s “Messiah.” But no chestnuts roasting on open fires for him.
I also love all outdoor lights — inflated Santas or green Grinches flopping in the winter wind, reverent Nativity scenes, or simple strings of white light along the front of a house. These displays light up otherwise cold and dark streets this time of year when the sun sets by 5 p.m. and doesn’t peek out until 7 a.m. the next day. My vote is to keep the lights on through January.
Our family’s personal admission is that we cannot make it through the season without one or two versions of “A Christmas Carol.” Our preferred version is the Muppet’s, starring Michael Caine. The 1999 version with Patrick Stewart is good too.
My own personal holiday movie is “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. The boys don’t care for it, so I enjoy that one solo. I’m just not an “It’s a Wonderful Life” fan.
It amazes me that we are here, into the final weeks of 2022. You now know my plans for the season, no pumpkins but lots of “Little Drummer Boy” and “Winter Wonderland,” with a little bit of Ebenezer Scrooge thrown in.
Let the holiday season begin.
Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.