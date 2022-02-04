What type of “New Year Resolution” person are you? Are you the totally organized one – you’ve got a carefully detailed list of challenging but achievable aspirations registered by Jan. 1?
Or are you the type who had a laudable list composed by the 1st, but have already blown most of them?
Or are you the person who finds the process pointless?
I’m the procrastinator type. I usually get to finalizing my goals for the New Year somewhere around May or June – however, I missed 2020 and 2021 entirely, so I’m not sure if I’m very far behind or perhaps ahead of the curve.
There are a few resolutions that just automatically renew each year.
• I resolve to attempt to get the laundry put away the same week in which it was washed. This one has been on my list since my first son was born three decades ago.
• I resolve to continue to cheer for my Twins, my Wild, my Timberwolves, my Loons, my Lynx and all my Gophers, win or lose. OK – I vow to continue to cheer for my Vikes, too, no matter how lousy the season may be. (I did, it was.)
Here’s a rough draft of the 2022 resolutions that I am considering:
• I resolve not to make any inappropriate gesture to any other driver on the freeway at rush hour – no matter how dangerous or stupid his action. (I am tempted on many occasions, but so far, I have resisted the urge.)
• I resolve to enjoy my petunias from the day I plant them to the day the frost takes them away from me.
• I resolve to have dinner on the table by 6 p.m. every other night – and order pizza no more than once a week.
• I resolve to go through my photos on my phone at least once a week and delete all the photos of my feet, the car dashboard or the week’s grocery list. I think I’ve got about 10,000 photos now, maybe I can whittle that down to 8,000 or so. Maybe I’ll even delete all of the photos I have of lunches or dinner plates.
• I’m going to read more books in the coming year. It’s shocking to me that I just haven’t been reading enough.
• I resolve to spend more time exploring beautiful Minnesota and Wisconsin. If there’s one thing we learned through the COVID ordeal, it’s that being outside is wonderful and we have so many fabulous places to visit. How about aiming to hit six state parks that I haven’t seen before?
• I resolve to spend more time writing, not less, and not let day-to-day chores consume too much time.
I will now cross the 2019 resolutions off my list. I’ll mull the 2022 resolutions for a few months before making them official. I just don’t want to rush into anything I might regret.
One more thing … I resolve to wish you all a Happy New Year. Let’s hope for a return to good health and a sense of mutual respect and support for all.
Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.