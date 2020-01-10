To the Editor:
Our savior said, “For many are called, but few chosen.” Are we really sure we are one of those few? Those who follow him try to put restrictions on carnal thoughts and actions as it is a strait gate and narrow path we are on. That involves studying all of scripture for doctrine, reproof, correction and for instruction in righteousness. (2 Timothy 3:16-17)
Our savior warns that not every one that calls him Lord will enter into the kingdom if we do not do the will of his father. Many will protest they have done all kinds of good things in his name, however he will say to them, “I never knew you; depart from me you that work iniquity (lawlessness or against Torah).” (Matthew 7:21-23)
Many believe that the narrow path that leads to life is helping others, which does fulfill the second great commandment. However that leaves out the first great commandment to love the father in which obedience is needed. For example, see Isaiah 58:13-14. Tradition holds the day to worship on is Sunday, not the Biblical seventh day or Saturday which our savior kept.
So who is right, the scriptures or tradition? Are we sure?
— James Steinle, Swanville
