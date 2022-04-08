Life is not fair.
It’s never been fair, regardless of what you may have learned in school or been taught by your parents or loved ones. It may at times seem fair when all the green lights line up, work is providing regular wage increases and health tragedies don’t strike your world. But somewhere, life is delivering somebody a crushing blow.
We are collectively reminded of this every time a new tragedy strikes.
Ukraine is the most recent example of this. Hundreds of thousands are fleeing the country to escape the widespread destruction that Russia is brutally inflicting, leaving a path of devastation that will take decades for whoever is left to reconstruct.
None of it is fair, but it is real. Children will be scarred for a lifetime. Families that survive will struggle to re-establish themselves. And European neighbors will live with a little more fear, unsure of Vladimir Putin’s true intentions in the future.
Closer to home, many others face the relentless battle against COVID-19. The worldwide death toll surpassed 6 million this past week, with nearly 1 million of those being in the U.S. alone. That’s like wiping out the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and Rochester. Gone.
It has ruthlessly and prematurely robbed families of loved ones for more than two years. It has forced business closures that can’t be recovered. It preemptively erased moments that never materialized, such as school sporting events, choir and band concerts, community celebrations, anticipated gatherings with family, gentle embraces, kisses, the touch of a hand and the simple sharing of a meal. That it has done widespread damage to our most vulnerable certainly is not fair.
The incredibly difficult inflation that is gripping every aspect of life is also not fair. Again, it seems to single out the most at-risk individuals of society. When gas goes from a low of around $2 a gallon in 2020 to more than $4 today, financial strain converts to physical pain. Some estimates suggest the average American household will pay almost $2,000 more for gas in 2022. That is quite honestly the only cushion that separates some families from being able to put enough food on the table, which will lead to hunger for some.
And it’s not just gas. Food, appliances, everything costs more, a lot more than it did two years ago.
Surging crime rates in some of our biggest cities, school shootings that steal young lives, car-jackings so brutal and brazen it makes you wonder what has life been like for someone so willing to carry out such acts, are everyday reminders of life’s volatile ledger.
So much tragedy. What is the purpose of this unbalanced life that at times seems so out of control?
The answer may rest with our children, the constant reminder that hope, innocence and pursuit of goodness are well worth the effort.
Recently, a musical adaptation of Cinderella was performed at Apple Valley High School by students ranging in age from 7 to 18. The joy, energy, excitement and human connection to a full house of onlooking parents, grandparents, fellow students and staff was evidence of just how beautiful life can be. Every carefully choreographed dance routine, instrumental solo, talented live band, extraordinary vocals by numerous students and a remarkably well-produced production was like a beacon that a life that is not fair can be overshadowed by an astonishingly generous life. Those students may never fully comprehend the gift they provided.
Our children are resilient. They have overcome great losses in the last two years and many of them have helped us realize they are the reason the rest of us continue to seek ways to untangle the unfair life.
As we move through 2022, maybe there are small ways we can help end the war in Ukraine through donations and the ongoing support of freedom right here in our own country. Maybe we can be a voice that helps somebody else, child or adult, avoid a pivotal intersection in life that could take them down a path of crime. Perhaps our support of a child’s dream can give them the confidence to be the next wave of positive change.
There’s no question life is not fair. But when enough of us work toward finding ways to counteract the mess it sometimes creates, life is worth everything we can share.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
