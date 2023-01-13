Keith Anderson
Around 8 p.m. our time Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin was flat on his back, surrounded by medical personnel trying to save his life.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had just delivered a rip-down tackle of Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. It was a routine tackle, but it triggered a cardiac arrest, silencing a crowd and stunning every player on the field.

