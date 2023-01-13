Around 8 p.m. our time Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin was flat on his back, surrounded by medical personnel trying to save his life.
The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had just delivered a rip-down tackle of Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. It was a routine tackle, but it triggered a cardiac arrest, silencing a crowd and stunning every player on the field.
In that moment, every single person in the stadium and soon millions of others who would learn of his situation, became collectively unified in their desire to see him recover. Well wishes, prayers, messages, cards and social media exploded with support for Hamlin. Even monetary support for his toy drive charity, which previously had only a few thousand dollars donated, quickly swelled to more than $8 million in a matter of days.
The rivalry between Buffalo and Cincinnati no longer had much meaning. Competition itself, while healthy, suddenly did not seem to matter, not even to the NFL, which announced the game would be canceled, something almost unheard of in modern NFL history. Hamlin’s survival was the only thing that mattered. That realization trumped everything because it was easy to understand. Life.
It was a simple demonstration of how quickly people can unite when the stakes are as high as they can get.
Within hours of his admittance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, just 500 miles away the 118th Congress was getting ready to convene another legislative session for our federal government. In doing so, it had one task that needed to be completed first before they could start their business, electing a speaker of the House. Since Republicans had a slight majority edge, a Republican would receive that post.
What happened, though, was anything but routine or even a semblance of what voters were hoping to see, which was some level of unity. It was an exercise in maneuvering, gamesmanship, plotting and scheming, all played out on national TV compliments of C-SPAN. Voters should not easily forget this display.
Normally a party can handle the election of a speaker fairly easily. There have always been deals made before a session opens, but nothing like we witnessed Jan. 3 – 7. Each time a vote was taken, a fractured Republican party failed to gain enough support within its ranks to reach the majority needed. Instead, we saw failed vote after failed vote. We saw it 14 times across more than four days before a 15th vote finally put Kevin McCarthy over the top early Saturday morning, Jan. 7.
A far-right group of 20 Republicans wanted changes to chamber rules and more representation on high-profile committees, according to reporting. They were willing to hold out as long as necessary to achieve that goal, essentially holding the other 200+ Republicans hostage in the process, along with Democrats who did not have the votes to reach a majority decision. It was the first time in 100 years that a speaker was not elected on the first vote.
There is nothing wrong with congressional leaders holding to their beliefs, but there is an element of statesmanship and trust that seemed woefully absent in this first week of congressional leaders gathering. That lack of trust is disappointingly familiar to those of us who watch the show from the outside. It makes us wonder if our elected leaders understand we want solutions to problems, even if it sometimes means concessions need to be made on both sides. The Hatfields and McCoys bit is getting us nowhere.
Democracy at work or bully tactics? It’s a fine line and hard to tell, but what is clear is it did not look good. In many ways, it resembled an elementary school yard where children were learning how to navigate a complicated Lord of the Flies environment. After the failed 14th vote, Alabama Republican Mike Rodgers had to be gently restrained as he zeroed in on fellow Republican Matt Gaetz for failing to vote for McCarthy, again, and holding up the confirmation, which finally occurred on the 15th vote.
It’s hard to imagine just how effective McCarthy will be trying to manage a party that is not unified. The next two years will reveal the results of what transpired through all the negotiating in that week of 14 failed votes and what that means to all Americans.
That same day, everything west of D.C. focused support and encouragement toward Hamlin as he was showing signs of recovery.
These were the top two national stories of that week. One a sign of how unified we can become when our shared pain is so obvious. And the other, how divided our leaders can be, even when it’s painfully obvious to the rest of us that unity is exactly what’s needed.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
