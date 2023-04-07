I don’t own any guns. When I was younger I would hunt pheasants with a rifle, but that’s the extent of my relationship with a weapon.
I did get certified in proper gun handling. Pointing it at another person was not tolerated. I knew this because an adult taught me right from wrong. Adult involvement was crucial to my learning and growth. It happened through my parents, grandparents, teachers and leaders in the community.
In 2022, the most recent year where data is available, 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S. That is 124 people per day. An estimated 54% of those deaths were attributed to suicide, while 43% were tied to murder.
According to the FBI, handguns were used in 59% of the 13,620 U.S. gun murders and non-negligent manslaughters in 2020. Rifles, commonly referred to as assault weapons, were used in 3% of firearm murders. Shotguns were used in 1%. The remaining 36% involved other kinds of firearms or classified as “type not stated.”
Only Brazil outpaces the U.S. in total gun-related deaths each year.
France experienced just more than 2,000 gun-related deaths (2019 data). Germany, Italy, and Canada are all at or below 1,000 per year. Even India, with 1.4 billion people, had 22,700 fewer deaths by gun than the U.S. in 2019.
Even though most Americans are not violent, we seem paralyzed in our efforts to reduce violence in our society. The 2nd Amendment and gun lobby are often the stumbling blocks. The 2nd Amendment reads as follows: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
There is much history to the debate about the intentions of the 2nd Amendment in America’s infancy and its ties to England, but using a weapon to defend against an intruder or to protect against government military intrusions is not the common use of guns in 2023. Just under half of all gun deaths in the U.S. are attributed to murder. That is a problem, especially when you consider that America, by conservative estimates, likely has more than one gun for every man, woman and child alive. That’s more than 350 million guns.
In 2020 alone, the U.S. manufactured 11 million guns and imported 6.8 million. It exported 530,000 guns that year, according to ATF data analyzed by The Trace.
The most recent school shooting in Tennessee is barely a speed bump by today’s standards. Six people are dead and still, we can’t reach any type of agreement on how to slow or prevent further acts of violence.
Yes, mental health is certainly a factor in many gun deaths, as is access to weapons. Lack of consistent punishment when serious crimes are committed is another. An increasingly isolated society also certainly plays a role. There are numerous layers to this issue. But there are also solutions.
We don’t need legislators who are preoccupied with protecting their ability to get re-elected. We want representatives who will work on ending the violence. Some version of a red flag law need not be a fear for gun owners unless they are unstable and considered a threat to society. Reasonable people should be able to agree that not everyone is stable enough to own a gun, otherwise, we wouldn’t be experiencing all of these mass shootings.
We also need responsible adults, whether that be both sets of parents, a single parent, godparent, grandmother or grandfather, investing meaningful energy in the care of their children. That means knowing what they are doing and helping them become better people. Establishing and enforcing rules is part of being a good parent.
As a society, we need to support and champion those decisions and provide help for those who need it, especially the children who do feel isolated and shunned by others. Our ability to identify these issues in children has improved greatly in the last few decades, getting them the help they need is more of a struggle.
Minnesota averages about 570 kids for every counselor in our schools. That’s more than double what is recommended by the American School Counselor Association, ranking Minnesota as the fourth worst in the nation.
Legislation has been introduced in St. Paul to boost counselor ratios, but specifically needed are mental health counselors. The growing recognition that mental health affects more people than previously understood is reason enough to acknowledge and treat it.
Our society is disproportionately filled with anger, violence, a lack of trust and quick condemnation of others.
We need more understanding, decency, patience and a common goal of doing better for our children.
If we can squelch the cacophony of political rhetoric, and the drumbeat that partisanship needs to infiltrate every aspect of our lives, there is ample opportunity to do good and realize we are all people of the same nation. Our single and most important driving force need only be our children.
Our inaction has cost thousands of lives; the most recent are Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all just 9 years old. They, along with three adults, were all shot dead by a shooter at their Tennessee school on March 27. They will never experience the embrace of their family again. They have been wiped away.
No more excuses. Our children need us to finally make this right.
Or we can do nothing, and watch more of our kids get slaughtered.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
