Keith Anderson

I don’t own any guns. When I was younger I would hunt pheasants with a rifle, but that’s the extent of my relationship with a weapon.

I did get certified in proper gun handling. Pointing it at another person was not tolerated. I knew this because an adult taught me right from wrong. Adult involvement was crucial to my learning and growth. It happened through my parents, grandparents, teachers and leaders in the community.

